Police probe cash-for-honors deal tied to prince’s charity
LONDON — London police have launched an investigation into allegations that people associated with one of Prince Charles’ charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations.
The investigation followed a series of stories in the Times of London, which reported that a long-time aide to Charles helped to secure the prince’s support for a Saudi citizen to receive a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations of as much as $2 million.
The Metropolitan Police Service said Wednesday that it decided to open a formal investigation after assessing the media reports, reviewing the findings of an inquiry commissioned by the Prince’s Foundation and looking at documents provided by the foundation. No one has been arrested, police said in a statement.
Charles’ office, Clarence House, said there was no evidence to back up the claims. The prince will cooperate with any investigation.
“The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities,” Clarence House said.
The investigation comes at a difficult time for Britain’s royal family. Prince Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew, on Tuesday agreed to an out-of-court settlement with a woman who alleged she had been forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17.
Andrew, who denies the allegations, is under pressure to disclose how he will pay the settlement that some analysts suggest could exceed $10 million.
The inquiry commissioned by the Prince’s Foundation, which is focused on preserving Dumfries House, an 18th-century estate in Scotland, found evidence of communication and coordination between the charity’s then-chief executive and “fixers” working to secure honors for a donor. The events took place from 2014 to 2018, and the man at the center of the allegations resigned last year.
Officials: Fla. plan has fed manatees 25 tons of lettuce
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The unprecedented human effort to feed starving Florida manatees has so far provided the lovable marine mammals with more than 25 tons of lettuce, officials said Wednesday.
The round-tailed, snout-nosed animals popular with locals and tourists have suffered a major die-off because their preferred seagrass food source is disappearing because of water pollution from agricultural, urban, septic tank and other sources.
Officials say the feeding program involving donated romaine lettuce at a Florida Power & Light plant on the east coast is attracting about 300 to 350 manatees per day. It’s been as many as 800 manatees at times, sometimes less than 60 as they move around the waterways.
“We’re making a difference,” said Ron Mezich of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission during an online news conference Wednesday. “It gives us the greatest exposure to the greatest number of animals.”
Last year, a record 1,101 manatee deaths were recorded, largely from starvation. The typical five-year average is about 625 deaths. So far this year, 164 manatee deaths have been listed, only five from collisions with boats, according to state wildlife commission statistics.
“We’ve seen an uptick in mortalities,” said Tom Reinert, FWC south regional director and spokesman for the state-federal effort to save manatees. “We are adjusting our program to get as much food to manatees as we can.”
Normally, wildlife experts advise against feeding wild animals because they begin to associate humans with food. And it remains a crime for a person to feed manatees on their own, although officials say many people want to help.
The best way is to donate money, they say, through a sponsored entity, and to make sure to report any sick or struggling manatee.
Young girl missing since 2019 found under staircase
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — A young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday.
The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties home about 130 miles east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.
Paramedics found the girl to be in good health. She was turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.
The noncustodial parents and a third person were arraigned on charges of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.
— The Associated Press