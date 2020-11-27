The NBA released a condensed 49-game preseason schedule Friday, with teams playing between two and four games starting on Dec. 11.
Preseason contests will continue through Dec. 19. Teams begin training camps next week.
The league plans to reveal the first half of the 72-game regular season schedule — that meaning games to be played between Dec. 22 and March 4 — in the coming days. Games for the season’s second half, scheduled as between March 11 and May 16, will be revealed around the midpoint of the season.
The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers will play on the first night of the preseason, technically a home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers play the Clippers twice in the preseason, then two games at Phoenix and new Suns guard Chris Paul as well.