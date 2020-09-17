FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 file photo,Drake's Liam Robbins, left, heads to the basket as Illinois State's Matt Chastain defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament in St. Louis. Minnesota transfer center Liam Robbins was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, the university announced Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Robbins made the switch in April after two seasons at Drake.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)