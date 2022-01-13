No. 10 UConn 92, Butler 47: Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams scored 19 points apiece and Caroline Ducharme added 18 as No. 10 UConn rolled past Butler 92-47 on Wednesday night.
Evina Westbrook contributed 13 points and Aaluyah Edwards 12 points for the Huskies (8-3, 4-0 Big East).
Celena Taborn scored 13 and Emilia Sexton 11 for the Bulldogs (1-12, 0-4 Big East).
It was the most points the Huskies scored since they had 95 in the season-opening 15-point win over Arkansas.
UConn’s largest lead was 55 points at 90-35 with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter. UConn shot 47.5% overall while holding Butler to 36%.
No. 23 Oklahoma 83, No. 14 Baylor 77: Skylar Vann scored 22 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ended an 11-game losing streak against No. 14 Baylor with a come-from-behind 83-77 victory.
Baylor entered the fourth quarter with a 65-60 lead and the Sooners didn’t take a lead until Vann hit a 3-pointer to make it 78-75 lead with 2:56 to play. That was part of a 9-0 run that led to a game-ending 12-2 surge.
— The Associated Press
After Queen Egbo gave Baylor a 75-71 lead with 4:30 to play the Bears missed their last four shots and had four turnovers.
Madi Williams scored 18 points for Oklahoma (14-2, 3-1 Big 12 Conference), which is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team went 17-1.
Taylor Robertson became the Big 12 Conference 3-point shooting leader in the win. Robertson scored 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range to give her 393 treys, surpassing Laurie Koehn’s conference record. In 99 career games Robertson has made at least five 3s 36 times.
NaLyssa Smith matched her career high with 30 points for the Bears (10-4, 0-2) but had her string of 11-straight double-doubles end with eight rebounds. Egbo had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Oklahoma native Ja’Mee Asberry scored eight to surpass 1,000 points for her career.
The Sooners, who ended a skid of 18-straight losses to top 15 teams, is home against TCU on Saturday. Baylor is at Kansas on Sunday.