MIAMI — Tropical Storm Martin formed in the central northern Atlantic on Tuesday morning, far from any land, and is forecast to turn into a hurricane by tonight.
Martin is the 13th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and is the second named system to form this week. Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to turn into a hurricane soon as it treks toward a Central America landfall.
Both storms are not a threat to Florida or the rest of the United States. Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.
Here’s what the forecast says:
Tropical Storm Martin forecast:
Tropical Storm Martin formed about 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda on Tuesday morning and has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Martin is moving quickly east through the Atlantic’s open waters and is forecast to pick up speed once it turns to the northeast during the next two days, according to the hurricane center’s advisory at 11 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday.
Forecasters expect Martin will strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by tonight in the Atlantic’s open waters “before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.”
When will Tropical Storm Lisa turn into a hurricane?
Tropical Storm Lisa was about 320 miles east of Isla Roatan, Honduras, and about 430 miles east of Belize City, according to the hurricane center. Its maximum sustained winds increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts.
On the forecast track, Lisa’s center passed south of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and is expected to move near or over the Bay Islands of Honduras early today, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, before approaching Belize later today.
The hurricane center expects Lisa to bring hurricane-force conditions to parts of Central America, with enough rain to make flash flooding possible across portions of Belize, the Bay Islands of Honduras, northern Guatemala and the southeast portion of the Mexican state of Chiapas through Thursday.
There’s also a potential for life-threatening storm surge near where the storm’s center will cross the coast of Belize and for southern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the hurricane center.
Forecasters expect Lisa will rapidly weaken after landfall, eventually turning into a post-tropical remnant low before dissipating.
Tropical Storm Lisa watches/warnings
— Hurricane warning: Honduras Bay Islands
— Hurricane watch: Belize’s coast from north of Puerto Barrios, Guatemala to Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico.
— Tropical storm warning: All of Honduras northern coast and the north coast of Guetemala. A watch is also in effect in Mexixo from Chetumal to Punta Herrero.