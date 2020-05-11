N.Y. to require virus testing for nursing home staffersALBANY, N.Y. — New York nursing homes must start twice-weekly coronavirus testing for all staffers and will no longer be sent COVID-19 patients leaving hospitals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday after facing criticism over the handling of nursing facility outbreaks.
Critics have faulted New York for taking weeks to release the number of deaths in individual homes, for still not releasing the number of cases and for not conducting or requiring widespread testing in the facilities.
Coast Guard taps location data to speed searchesBOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard is tapping into cellphone location data to quickly locate distressed boaters. The voluntary i911 program lets the Coast Guard access mariners’ cellphone locations to help rescue crews find them faster. The software is a free service for all first responders, including the Coast Guard.
The system doesn’t take the place of a VHF radio, which remains the best way of communicating in an emergency, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.
Taliban say they don’t have missing U.S. contractorISLAMABAD — Taliban leaders searched their ranks, including the much-feared Haqqani network, and on Sunday told The Associated Press they are not holding Mark R. Frerichs, a Navy veteran turned contractor who disappeared in Afghanistan in late January.
A second Taliban official familiar with the talks with the United States said “formally and informally” the Taliban have notified U.S. officials they are not holding Frerichs.
— The Associated Press