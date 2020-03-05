CDC planned to drop cruise passengers at mall
Federal health officials planned to drop off some cruise ship passengers at a shopping mall after their release from a two-week quarantine at a Texas air base, one of several reasons the city of San Antonio declared a public health emergency over the new coronavirus, a city spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The city filed a lawsuit Monday to halt the plan after a woman was mistakenly released from quarantine at a health care facility over the weekend despite testing positive. She had visited the North Star Mall — the same one where the some of those released from Lackland Air Force Base were to be dropped off — before the mistake was discovered, prompting the mall to shut down for deep cleaning.
Defense contractor charged with giving up secrets
WASHINGTON — A Defense Department contract linguist has been charged with giving classified information, including the names of American intelligence assets, to a Lebanese national with ties to the militant group Hezbollah, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors accused Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, formerly of Rochester, Minn., of turning over information that placed in danger those intelligence assets and American military personnel. Thompson was due in court later Wednesday for an initial appearance. She was arrested last week on the espionage-related allegation.
Prosecutors said that during a six-week period starting in late December, when U.S. airstrikes targeted Iranian-backed forces in Iraq, Thompson repeatedly accessed dozens of files that she had no need to review. Those files included the names of human assets, their photographs and cables detailing the information that the sources provided to the U.S. government.
Noose placed on Wisconsin brewery shooter’s locker
MADISON, Wis. — Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of a Wisconsin brewery employee who last week opened fire on his co-workers, the brewery operator said Wednesday, confirming at least one instance of racial harassment against him as police continue to piece together his motive.
Anthony Ferrill, an electrician at the sprawling Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee, fatally shot five co-workers before killing himself on the campus last week. His motive remains unknown. Milwaukee police say they’re still investigating and have released almost no details about the incident aside from the shooter’s and victims’ names.
