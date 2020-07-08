At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive
JACKSON, Miss. — At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working several weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.
Among those who have publicly acknowledged having COVID-19 are Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the 52-member Senate, and House Speaker Philip Gunn, who presides over that 122-member chamber.
The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Tuesday that there are also at least 11 other suspected cases of the virus among legislators and Capitol employees. In addition, Dobbs said the virus is spreading in social gatherings across the state.
Atlanta mayor: No need for troops, despite gov’s order
ATLANTA — The mayor of Atlanta said Tuesday that she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.
Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of gun violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including an 8-year-old girl.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Kemp issued his order without asking if the city needed extra help.
The city had already been coordinating with the Georgia State Patrol, and “at no time was it mentioned that anyone felt there was a need for the National Guard to come in,” she said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. Stuart
RICHMOND, Va. — Work crews on Tuesday took down a monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the third major statue to be cleared away in less than a week as the Confederacy’s former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression in response to protests against police brutality and racism. As a crowd cheered, crews strapped the huge bronze equestrian statue in harnesses and used a crane to lift it from its granite base to be trucked away.
The Stuart statue was installed on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to assert their equality.
U.S. nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs are investigating the potential exposure of employees to plutonium.
Los Alamos National Laboratory confirmed Monday that 15 workers were being evaluated after a breach involving a gloved box that was being used to handle the material.
The incident happened in June.
— The Associated Press