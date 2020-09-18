American caught smuggling 13,000 rounds of ammo
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Thursday it caught a U.S. citizen trying to smuggling 13,000 rounds of ammunition at a border crossing in Nogales, across the border from Nogales Arizona.
Mexico’s National Guard said Thursday that officers and customs authorities were checking incoming vehicles at the Nogales crossing when a car with Arizona license plates crashed into another vehicle when it tried to avoid the checkpoint. Officials then found the ammo in 13 boxes in the trunk of the car.
No further details were provided about the driver, who was taken into custody.
The guard said the ammunition was “high caliber,” which usually means it was for assault rifles.
Mexico has strict gun-control laws and has long complained that weapons and ammunition smuggled in from the United States, where regulations are laxer, have fueled the country’s drug cartel violence.
Migrants on ship awaiting OK to land jump into sea
MILAN — More than 70 migrants on a rescue ship awaiting permission to dock in southern Italy jumped into the sea in frustration Thursday and were picked up by Italian authorities off Palermo, a Spanish humanitarian group said.
The group’s ship, which is also called Open Arms, had been carrying some 280 migrants and refugees rescued last week in the central Mediterranean as they tried to reach European shores in flimsy boats. Video showed the migrants who jumped wearing life jackets.
$1M bail cut for some held after police protests
LANCASTER, Pa. — Judges dramatically reduced bail amounts as high as $1 million Thursday that had been set this week for several people accused of crimes during unrest in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that included protests and vandalism to public buildings. Bail for nine of 13 defendants was lowered, in several cases so they will not have to put up any money to be released, LNP reported.
Bail for two defendants was reduced from $1 million to $50,000 unsecured, clearing the way for their release pending trial, the news organization reported.
The charges stem from unrest over the shooting by police of Ricardo Munoz, a Lancaster man who was wielding a knife after his sister sought to have him committed for mental health treatment.
Texas eases virus rules as cases drop; bars still closed
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is ready to relax coronavius restrictions for the first time in months, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday, but bars remain closed indefinitely and a mask mandate is still in place following a massive summer spread that became one of the deadliest outbreaks in the U.S.
In allowing restaurants and gyms to let more people inside, as well as lifting a ban on elective surgeries and nursing home visits under certain criteria, Abbott said a dramatic drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients has made it possible to begin easing restrictions put in place when new cases surged in June.
Texas has nearly 14,500 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the fourth-highest in the nation, with the vast majority of those deaths occurring this summer.
— The Associated Press