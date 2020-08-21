Fauci recovering after surgery to remove polyp
BETHESDA, Md. — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, underwent surgery Thursday to remove a growth from his vocal cord that was causing his notably raspy voice.
Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, underwent outpatient surgery for the polyp and was home and resting, an institute spokesperson told The Associated Press.
Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has become the nation’s leading scientific voice on the coronavirus pandemic, giving regular public advice via media interviews and webcasts, most recently one on Wednesday afternoon.
Kanye West submits papers to appear on Tenn. ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rapper and music producer Kanye West submitted a petition Thursday to appear on Tennessee’s ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, the state election’s office says.
West submitted the petition before the noon deadline. Secretary of state’s office spokeswoman Julia Bruck confirmed that the state is now reviewing to see if he has the required 274 verified signatures to qualify.
West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid. His campaign filed paperwork on July 15 with the Federal Election Commission.
Mali’s new military junta urged to release president
BAMAKO, Mali — Global leaders urged Mali’s ruling junta Thursday to release ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his prime minister, two days after a military coup that has sparked fears that Islamic extremists could once again gain ground amid the political upheaval.
The 75-year-old Keita and his prime minister were being held outside the capital at the Kati military barracks as the United Nations and France, Mali’s former colonizer, stepped up their calls for a return to civilian rule. French President Emmanuel Macron again condemned the coup “against a president who was democratically elected by his people.”
Trump reaffirms plan to remove troops from Iraq
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed his plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Iraq as quickly as possible as he met with the prime minister of Iraq to discuss ways to rein in pro-Iran militias in the country and counter residual threats from Islamic State sleeper cells.
There are more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq now. Last month, the top U.S. general for the Middle East said he believed the U.S. will keep a smaller but enduring presence in the country. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said he believes the Iraqis welcome the U.S. and coalition troops, especially in the ongoing fight to keep IS fighters from taking hold of the country again.
— The Associated Press