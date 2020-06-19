Mayor urges meaningful Juneteenth day off
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is urging city workers who will have a paid holiday on Friday to honor Juneteenth to do something meaningful with the day and “dig deep in the discomfort” of racism.
The Portland City Commission made June 19 a paid city holiday earlier this week to honor Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas were told by Union soldiers that they were free.
“If you are off work on Friday, please make it matter. We are calling on all city employees to commemorate Juneteenth in a way that is meaningful to you — and, if you are white, in a way that is challenging for you,” Wheeler said. “Anti-racism work is not about one action, it’s a lifelong journey.”
Public safety employees who must work will begin their shift with an “all call” that includes 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence. That’s the amount of time George Floyd was widely believed to have been pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer before Floyd died. Minneapolis prosecutors revealed this week that the officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.
Columbus, Ohio losing namesake statue
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the removal on Thursday.
The statue located by City Hall will be taken away immediately and placed in storage. The move comes as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country. Columbus is the largest U.S. city named for the explorer. “For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness.” Ginther said in a statement. “That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past.”
Agent schooled Trump on meaning of Juneteenth
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he learned about the importance of Juneteenth from a black Secret Service agent and is taking credit for making the unofficial holiday “very famous.”
Trump made the comments in a Wall Street Journal interview published Thursday.
The president had planned to hold his first campaign rally since early March in Tulsa, Okla., on June 19. Those plans were changed after the date and location were criticized as insensitive to the country’s history of racist violence.
June 19, known as Juneteenth, is an unofficial holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought word of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved people in Texas.
Trump’s indoor rally in Tulsa was moved to Saturday instead. “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump told the newspaper.
Tulsa was also the site of one of most notorious incidents of racist violence in U.S. history. In 1921, a mob of white residents attacked and killed black community members, destroying a thriving black business district.
Portland mayor: No cop-free zone in my city
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Ore., say they cleared an area in the city’s Pearl District early Thursday when demonstrators tried to set up an “autonomous zone” similar to what protesters have enacted in Seattle.
Police declared a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly at 5:30 a.m. after hundreds of demonstrators tried to gather and camp.
Once the declaration was announced, police said the approximately 50 people remaining in the area left. Authorities say one person was arrested.
In Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station. Police have largely retreated from the area and city officials say they continue to communicate with protest leaders, who say they are maintaining the space peacefully.
The “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone has been criticized by President Donald Trump and others. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he didn’t want any similar protest zone to happen in Oregon’s largest city.
“I do not want an autonomous zone set up in Portland,” he told reporters. “I want to state unequivocally — I absolutely do not support that.”
