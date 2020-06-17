Protester shoved to ground unable to walk, lawyer says
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 75-year-old protester who struck his head on pavement after being shoved back by police remained hospitalized Tuesday with a fractured skull, his attorney said.
Martin Gugino’s lawyer has told media outlets in recent days that he had not yet been able to walk. Attorney Kelly Zarcone said in an email Tuesday there was no change in his condition and that she expects only gradual improvement.
Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with second-degree assault after a widely shared video captured Gugino falling to the ground after being pushed on June 4. He was seen bleeding from his head as officers walked away.
The officers, who could face prison sentences of up to seven years if convicted, have pleaded not guilty.
The video is one of several that have emerged in recent weeks showing police using seemingly excessive force against protesters.
The Buffalo-area retiree has been described by friends as a veteran peace activist driven by his Catholic faith and a desire for social justice.
Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII
PARIS — Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark’s longest closure since World War II.
France’s tourism industry is opening back up, but the 1,063-feet tall wrought-iron tower won’t immediately welcome visitors the way it did before the country went into lockdown in March.
Only limited numbers of people will be allowed in when the Eiffel Tower opens again on June 25. Elevators to the top will be out of service, at least at first, and only the first and second floors will be accessible to the public.
“At first, only visits by the stairs will be available,” Victoria Klahr, the spokeswoman for the tower’s management, said Tuesday.
A stringent cleaning operation is in place and will continue daily from next week.
“There is a new protocol,” said Eiffel Tower hygiene consultant Alain Miralles. “The day cleaning teams will be able to clean all the points of contact every two hours, from the opening of the site to its closing,”
Tourists planning trips to the City of Light are advised to book tickets to visit the Eiffel Tower online once the ticket office reopens Thursday.
Police chief on leave over critical Facebook post
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Atlanta-area police chief who was criticized for saying on social media that he doesn’t support the Black Lives Matter movement has been placed on leave while his city investigates him.
Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers wrote on his personal Facebook page that religious leaders have failed to give enough support to police and that Black Lives Matter as a movement “seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters.”
Since then, Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore said he began gathering information from residents, police officers and city employees. But Densmore said the investigation now focuses on other issues related to the chief.
Densmore said he opened an internal investigation into allegations against the chief “unrelated to his social media post.” He did not specify what those allegations are.
In his Facebook post, Byers said he is supportive of demonstrations for justice and that he supports the lives of all people. “But I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters,” he wrote. “It is not what you pastors and religious leaders think it is.”
Murder charge for lawyer in protester shooting
ALAMOSA, Colo. — An attorney is accused of shooting a man who drove close to protesters in the street during a demonstration over the killing of George Floyd in southern Colorado.
James Marshall, 27, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and other crimes Monday. He’s accused of shooting Danny Von Pruitt Jr. in the back of the head.
Citing police documents, KCNC-TV reported Pruitt came to an almost complete stop before inching forward toward protesters and then continued through the intersection as they parted before being shot. Marshall allegedly told police he thought his wife was going to be run over.
Police may reoccupy Seattle protest zone
SEATTLE — Seattle’s police chief says officers will go into the several-block area being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety.
Police pulled back from a part of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after recent clashes with protesters occurred. A festival-like atmosphere has emerged in the area, now called the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” with participants painting a Black Lives Matter mural on the street and planting a community garden.
Police Chief Carmen Best spoke after a business owner near the protest area complained that police didn’t respond when he called 911 to report a break-in and vandalism. “There is no cop-free zone in the city of Seattle,” Best said Monday.
Best said officers have written multiple police reports for crimes reported in that area in the past 48 hours. She said dispatchers and officers are coordinating with crime victims or callers to meet police on the edges of the CHOP boundaries. She added that officers will go in if there’s an urgent situation.
Chicago may pull officers from public schools
CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen are pitching a plan to remove police officers from the city’s public schools amid outcry from activists who want reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The proposal to end the city’s $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department will be introduced Wednesday. Minneapolis and Seattle have taken similar action.
Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot opposes the move. She says the additional security is needed and the district strikes a good balance with how it uses police in schools. A vote is expected next month.
Columbus statue removed from park after 134 years
O’FALLON, Mo. — A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in a St. Louis park for 134 years was removed Tuesday amid a growing national outcry against monuments to the 15th-century explorer.
The commissioners who oversee Tower Grove Park recently voted to remove the statue. It was loaded onto a truck Tuesday, but it wasn’t clear what will become of it. Park officials didn’t immediately reply to a phone message seeking comment.
Several Columbus statues have been targeted during the widespread protests over the death of George Floyd and racial inequality. Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
A Columbus statue in Richmond, Va., was toppled last week. Seven people were arrested for vandalizing a statue of the explorer in Miami. And a statue of Columbus in Boston was beheaded.
In a statement on Tower Grove Park’s Facebook page, the park board said the statue was originally placed in the park to celebrate the contributions of immigrants to the St. Louis region.
“But now, for many, it symbolizes a historical disregard for indigenous peoples and cultures and destruction of their communities,” it said.
Arrests made in Louisville racial protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine people were arrested during protests on Monday night in Louisville.
One person was arrested in connection with vandalism to a police vehicle and eight others were charged with unlawful assembly. No arrests were made in connection to the damage to a news vehicle, police said.
Some demonstrators in Louisville blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station’s car while police deployed pepper balls, the city’s interim police chief said in a joint news conference with the city’s mayor on Monday night.
The statements from Chief Robert Schroeder came after police warned residents to avoid the city’s downtown area, and after a video posted on social media showed a brick hurled into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew’s car.
Baltimore city council cuts cop budget by $22M
BALTIMORE — The city council has approved more than $22 million in cuts to the Baltimore Police Department’s $550 million budget for 2021.
The council voted 13-2 on Monday to approve a $3 billion operating budget. The proposal now heads to the mayor’s office, where Bernard Young is likely to block it, The Baltimore Sun reported.
Baltimore’s charter gives the mayor control of spending in the budget process and the city council can only identify cuts. Young is the outgoing mayor, while city council president Brandon Scott is the Democratic nominee to become mayor in November.
Those proposed cuts by the city council include about $7 million in police overtime pay across five different departments, the police marine unit would be disbanded to save a total of about $2 million and the department’s mounted unit would also be dissolved, freeing up about $550,000, The Baltimore Sun reported. Other cuts are to “unallocated” funds.
Patrol officers and detectives wouldn’t be affected by the overtime cuts.
Tear gas disperses crowd in more Minnesota unrest
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police used tear gas to disperse a crowd early Tuesday during a second consecutive night of unrest in the central Minnesota town of 68,000.
About 100 people demonstrated in St. Cloud with some protesters chanting some of George Floyd’s last words “I can’t breathe” before he died on a Minneapolis street. A dumpster was set on fire and pushed into the middle of a street, the St. Cloud Times reported.
Officers used their patrol cars to cordon off a liquor store, which appeared to have been broken into with glass and bottles strewn about. A similar crowd had gathered early Monday after a rumor spread on social media that police had shot two black men. Actually, a police officer was shot in the hand while struggling to make an arrest, Police Chief Blair Anderson said. No officers returned fire while struggling with the man, who was black, officials said.
— The Associated Press