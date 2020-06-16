Trump wants National Guard in Seattle
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he wants the governor of Washington to call in the National Guard to deal with demonstrators in Seattle, saying “the problem with what happened in Seattle is it spreads, and all of a sudden they’ll say ‘let’s do some other city and lets do another one.’”
Trump is also suggesting that he’s got several options for dealing with demonstrators who have staked out several blocks near downtown Seattle after officers withdrew from a police station following violent confrontations. They named it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump says “the American public is very angered by that.”
Trump also complained that media organizations are not dedicating adequate attention to what’s happened in Seattle.
He said that if “the right ever took over a city, conservative Republicans took over a city, it would be the biggest story in history.” Trump also spent several minutes criticizing Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, calling her “scared stiff.”
“If they don’t do the job, I’ll do the job,” Trump said, declining a request to provide specifics.
TV show yanked after CEO mocks brutality protests
BOSTON — A long-running New England television show spotlighting local restaurants and food has been taken off air after its CEO mocked the nationwide protests against police brutality on social media.
Boston-based stations WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV said in a statement Sunday that Phantom Gourmet, which first aired in the early 1990s, has been placed “on hiatus pending further review.”
Dave Andelman, the show’s CEO and co-host, took jabs at participants of the Black Lives Matter movement in a number of recent posts on his personal Facebook account.He mockingly called for defunding “potatoes, not police” and suggested Boston restaurants and retailers “offer touchless, curbside looting,” in reference to the violence and destruction that followed a recent downtown protest.
Property owners sue to stop Robert E. Lee statue removal
RICHMOND, Va. — Six property owners in Virginia’s capital city of Richmond have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing a towering statue there to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The lawsuit challenges Northam’s authority to order removal of the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in the ex-capital of the Confederacy.
Northam’s spokeswoman says the governor considers the statue a “divisive symbol.” The governor recently ordered its removal, citing the pain gripping the country over the death in police custody of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis.
Minn. governor visits lynching memorial
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz marked the 100th anniversary of a painful chapter in Duluth history by visiting a memorial to three black men lynched by a white mob.
Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie were traveling circus workers accused of raping a white woman, though her doctor later found no evidence of assault.
Walz gestured Monday to the corner where the men were lynched, and said Minnesota’s “inability to deal with that led to what happened down there,” pointing southward toward Minneapolis, where George Floyd died after being arrested by police.
Walz made the same connection on Friday, when he and two other members of the state pardons board granted a posthumous pardon to Max Mason, a fourth circus worker convicted in the case despite what a prosecutor at the time called weak evidence.
New Jersey to release names of disciplined cops
New Jersey police must divulge the names of law enforcement officers who commit serious disciplinary violations, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal ordered Monday.
The state’s top law enforcement official said in a statement that the order would apply going forward to all state, county and local law enforcement agencies.
Agencies must publicly identify officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days because of a disciplinary violation, Grewal said. The first lists must be published by Dec. 31.
Officers’ identities previously were not disclosed publicly unless they faced criminal charges, the attorney general said.
Grewal announced more stringent disclosures affecting the state police.
