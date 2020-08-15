Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to L.A. delayed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers and Los Angeles prosecutors have agreed to postpone extradition proceedings that would send the imprisoned former film producer from New York to California to face sexual assault charges, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women, made a brief appearance Friday in a Buffalo courtroom via video conference from prison. The extradition hearing was postponed to Dec. 11.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the delay because of the pandemic, a spokesman said. Weinstein, 68, survived a bout with the coronavirus earlier this year while serving time in a maximum-security prison near Buffalo.
Wayfair pulls towel after Hindus object
BOSTON — Online home goods retailer Wayfair has pulled a beach towel depicting the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, according to a Hindu organization that raised objections.
Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement Thursday that the Boston-based company had apologized and removed the towel from its website within an hour of the organization raising concerns.
Zed called the “Hindu Elephant Beach Towel,” which retailed for about $26, “highly inappropriate” and thanked Wayfair for understanding the Hindu community’s concerns. He said the company “should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities” and suggested it and other companies send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity.
Sentencing set for self-help guru in sex slave case
NEW YORK — The leader of a cult-like self-improvement group in upstate New York who was convicted last year on charges that he turned some of his followers into sex slaves will face sentencing on Oct. 27, a judge said Friday.
In a conference call, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis told lawyers for Keith Raniere he was making arrangements for the jailed Raniere to be sentenced in person at a federal court in Brooklyn and for his victims to speak to the court if they want.
At trial, prosecutors told jurors that the 59-year-old Raniere’s organization, NXIVM — pronounced NEHK-see-uhm — operated like a cult that won him the devotion of a wealthy heiress and Hollywood actresses. His adherents included actress Allison Mack of TV’s “Smallville”; an heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune, Clare Bronfman; and a daughter of TV star Catherine Oxenberg of “Dynasty” fame.
Prosecutors said he formed a secret subgroup comprised of brainwashed female “slaves” who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.
Raniere is facing 15 years to life in prison.
3 arrested in attack on worker enforcing virus rules
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana authorities have arrested three women accused of assaulting a teenage restaurant hostess because they were upset they couldn’t all be seated together due to coronavirus distancing rules.
Tammy Dabney, 48, was charged with aggravated second-degree battery, and Rodneka Dabney, 27, and Erica Dabney, 46, were booked on counts of disturbing the peace and simple battery, Baton Rouge police said Thursday.
The 17-year-old hostess told news outlets she was working at a Baton Rouge Chili’s last weekend when a party of 11 people arrived and wanted to be seated together. She said the restaurant’s coronavirus policies stipulated no more than six people could be seated at a table.
When the worker told the group they couldn’t be seated all together, they became irate, she said. When she brought her manager over, the group of women attacked the teen, she said, adding they pushed her and began beating her.
The worker said she was trying to defend herself when one woman hit her with a “wet floor” sign, leaving her bleeding. The victim received moderate injuries and sought treatment at a hospital.
Court ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.
“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”
He noted that California passed the law “in the wake of heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings,” but said that isn’t enough to justify a ban whose scope “is so sweeping that half of all magazines in America are now unlawful to own in California.”
Gun owners cannot immediately rush to buy high-capacity magazines because a stay issued by the lower court judge remains in place.
California wildfires burn amid high risk of blazes
LOS ANGELES — Bone-dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures spike and humidity levels drop during a statewide heat wave.
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles flared up Friday afternoon, sending up an enormous cloud of smoke as it headed toward the California aqueduct in the Antelope Valley. However, fire crews quickly managed to stop its movement there.
The so-called Lake Fire was just 12% contained, and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred more than 18 square miles of brush and trees.
Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment. But the temperature hit 100 degrees Friday in the area, and the forecast called for continuing hot, dry weather with dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds.
“The heat, the weather, that’s what made this fire go,” Nathan Judy of the U.S. Forest Service told KABC-TV.
Record-breaking heat is possible through the weekend, with triple-digit temperatures and unhealthy air predicted for many parts of the state.
