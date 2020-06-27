3 killed in clash with police over face masks in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya — A witness says three people were killed in a small town in Kenya’s Rift Valley during a confrontation between police and residents over the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Police confirmed the deaths but gave a different account.
Human rights activists for weeks have protested alleged killings by Kenyan police officers while enforcing virus-related restrictions. They also accuse officers of using the measures to extort bribes.
Kenneth Kaunda told The Associated Press that violent protests erupted in Lessos on Thursday after residents tried to prevent police officers from taking a motorcycle taxi rider to the station for not wearing a mask. Kenya has made it compulsory to wear face masks in public and failure to comply brings a $200 fine, a hefty fee for many.
Kaunda says residents were tired of police shaking down people for not wearing masks. He asserted that a policeman who had arrested the driver opened fire at the angry crowd, killing a local cobbler.
“He shot at least five times into the crowd,” said Kaunda, a stone mason.
Court says Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court on Friday ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of $2.5 billion from military construction projects to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico, ruling it illegally sidestepped Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a coalition of border states and environmental groups that contended the money transfer was unlawful and that building the wall would pose environmental threats.
The ruling was the latest twist in the legal battle that has largely gone Trump’s way. Last July, the Supreme Court allowed the $2.5 billion to be spent while the litigation continued, blunting the impact of the latest appeals court action.
The administration has already awarded much of the money, including a $1.3-billion job in Arizona that was announced last month. Trump visited Yuma, Arizona, on Tuesday to mark completion of the 200th mile of border wall during his administration, much of it with the transferred military funds that the 9th Circuit panel found illegal.
Pentagon seeks to reassure NATO over U.S. troop plans
BRUSSELS — U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday sought to reassure allies at NATO that Washington will consult them on any future troop movements, after President Donald Trump surprised partners at the military alliance by announcing the withdrawal of thousands of personnel from Germany.
At a time when videoconferencing has become the norm due to the coronavirus, Esper paid a short in-person visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, a week after several allied defense ministers expressed concern about the unpredictability of U.S. troop plans in Europe and amid a draw down in Afghanistan.
Last week, Trump said that he is ordering a major reduction in troop strength in Germany, from around 34,500 personnel down to 25,000. Members of his own party have criticized the move as a gift to Russia and a threat to U.S. national security. Germany is a hub for U.S. operations in the Middle East and Africa.
Trump said this week that the troops could be moved to Poland.
Germany wasn’t notified of the move, which came after Trump branded its NATO ally “delinquent” for failing to pay enough for its own defense, by not meeting a goal set in 2014 for members to halt budget cuts and move toward spending at least 2% of gross national product on defense by 2024.
UNICEF: Millions of children may starve amid pandemic
CAIRO — Millions of children could be pushed to the brink of starvation as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across war-torn Yemen amid a “huge” drop in humanitarian aid funding, the U.N. children’s agency warned Friday.
The stark prediction comes in a new UNICEF report, “Yemen five years on: Children, conflict and COVID-19.” It said the number of malnourished Yemeni children could reach 2.4 million by the end of the year, a 20% increase in the current figure. “As Yemen’s devastated health system and infrastructure struggle to cope with coronavirus, the already dire situation for children is likely to deteriorate considerably,” warned UNICEF.
Yemen’s poor health care infrastructure is unprepared to battle the coronavirus pandemic after five years of war between a Saudi-led military coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The war, which has mostly stalemated, has also triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
2 dead, 1 hurt in Illinois warehouse shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two employees were killed at a warehouse in central Illinois and another was critically injured Friday morning, all apparently shot by another employee who was found fatally shot in his car later in the day, police said
Chief Kenny Winslow said the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. He said the bodies of two employees of Bunn-O-Matic were found by police officers searching the building.
He said a female employee was found injured in the parking lot and was rushed to an area hospital. Winslow said a sheriff of nearby Morgan County called his office later in the day to inform him that the suspect was dead in his car, a victim of a gunshot wound.
Winslow identified the gunman as 48-year-old Michael L. Collins of Springfield. Police say Collins knew the people he shot. Winslow could not say for sure if Collins took his own life.
Another man pleads guilty in case of 39 dead VietnameseLONDON — A 28-years-old man pleaded guilty Friday to immigration violations in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found inside the back of a container truck in England in what police have described as an apparent human-smuggling tragedy.
Alexandru Hanga, of Tilbury, England, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. He appeared via video link at Central London Criminal Court and will be sentenced at a later date.
The victims, all Vietnamese nationals, were found Oct. 23 in an industrial park in the English town of Grays inside a refrigerated container that had arrived by ferry from Belgium.
The victims came from impoverished villages and are believed to have paid people smugglers to take them on risky journeys to better lives abroad.
The truck’s driver, Maurice Robinson, 25, admitted 39 counts of manslaughter in April.
