Long lines accompany start of early voting in Virginia
FAIRFAX, Va. — Lines of voters stretched hundreds deep in northern Virginia and other parts of the state on the first day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.
Friday marked the first day of early voting across the commonwealth. In past presidential elections, Virginia voters needed a reason to cast an early ballot. This year, however, anyone can vote early.
In Fairfax County, election workers were scrambling to open an additional voting room at the county government center where a line of hundreds of voters, spaced six feet apart, stretched down the block. Long lines were also evident in other northern Virginia locations, where Democrats outnumber Republicans.
Assange lawyer: Trump offered extradition deal
LONDON — A lawyer for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has told a London court that her client was indirectly offered a “win-win” deal by President Donald Trump that would see him avoid extradition to the U.S. if he revealed the source of a leak of documents from the Democratic Party before the 2016 election.
Assange, who didn’t reveal the source of the leak of the Democratic National Committee emails, is fighting efforts by the U.S. to extradite him to face an array of charges related to his work at WikiLeaks.
Jennifer Robinson, who has represented WikiLeaks for a decade, relayed to the court Friday via a written statement that her client had been made an offer at a meeting on Aug. 15, 2017, with former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson.
Firefighter dies battling gender reveal wildfire
LOS ANGELES — A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.
The death happened Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.
The fire erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.
USDA plans additional $14B for farmers hit by virus
DES MOINES, Iowa — The federal government said Friday that it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they have experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released details of its plan that it said will provide “financial assistance that gives producers the ability to absorb increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Search for migrant boat as giant storm lashes Greece
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities launched a large search and rescue operation Friday following a distress call from a vessel carrying dozens of migrants, which was caught in a powerful storm that lashed western Greece with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain, causing power outages and flooding.
Coast guard officials said at least three merchant ships reached the area where the vessel, believed to be carrying more than 50 people, was reported in trouble off the southwest Peloponnese region but had not found any trace of it by late afternoon.
— The Associated Press