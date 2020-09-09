Wildfire sparked by device to reveal baby’s gender
LOS ANGELES — A couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender went up not in blue or pink smoke but in flames when the device they used sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres and forced people to flee from a city east of Los Angeles.
The fire prompted evacuations in parts of Yucaipa, a city of 54,000, and the surrounding area. Water-dropping helicopters were brought in but the fire has proven stubborn — it grew to 11.5 square miles by Monday morning and more than 500 firefighters on the scene only had minimal containment.
No homes have burned and no injuries reported. It’s the latest in what has become a lengthy list of tragedies at events where typically smoke, confetti, balloons or other colored objects are used to reveal the soon-to-be-born child’s biological sex — pink for girls and blue for boys.
Sometimes the made-for-social-media gatherings are spectacles and include explosives and even guns, and at least one had deadly consequences.
The fire started Saturday morning at El Ranch Dorado Park, a rugged natural area popular with hikers and dog owners.
Ga. investigating ‘potential double voting’ in primary
ATLANTA — Georgia’s top elections official said Tuesday that his office has identified about 1,000 cases of “potential double voting” in the June primary election — a felony he’s determined to see prosecuted.
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the outcome of any races may have been affected.
Navy ends its search for sailor in Arabian Sea
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it halted its search for a sailor believed to have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the northern Arabian Sea.
The Navy identified the missing sailor as Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ian McKnight. He disappeared Sunday, sparking a ship-wide search before the Navy sounded a “man overboard” alert for him.
The Navy said an investigation continued into McKnight’s disappearance. The Nimitz, whose home port is Bremerton, Wash., has been in the Arabian Sea since late July with its 5,000 sailors and Marines.
Trump supporters rally near Portland, Oregon Capitol
SALEM, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon in a small town south of Portland for a pro-President Donald Trump vehicle rally — just over a week after member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon’s largest city. Later, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed in Oregon’s capitol city of Salem. Vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police gathered at about noon at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.
The rally’s organizers said they would drive to toward Salem and most left the caravan before that.
A smaller group of members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys went on to Salem, where a crowd of several dozen pro-Trump supporters had gathered.
Two Myanmar army deserters confirm atrocities
BANGKOK — Two soldiers who deserted from Myanmar’s army have testified on video that they were instructed by commanding officers to “shoot all that you see and that you hear” in villages where minority Rohingya Muslims lived, a human rights group said Tuesday.
The comments appear to be the first public confession by soldiers of involvement in army-directed massacres, rape and other crimes against Rohingya in the Buddhist-majority country, and the group Fortify Rights suggested they could provide important evidence for an ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court.
More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017 to escape what Myanmar’s military called a clearance campaign following an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group in Rakhine state.
Myanmar’s government has denied accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.
