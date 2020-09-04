16-year-old swims across English Channel
A 16-year-old from New Hampshire successfully swam across the English Channel, completing a 33-mile swim by reaching a sandy beach in France after darkness fell.
Vera Rivard, of Springfield, left Dover in the United Kingdom around 9:30 a.m. and arrived on a beach near Calais, France, just before midnight on Tuesday.
She crossed “roly-poly” waves in 64-degree water, accompanied by a pilot boat affiliated with the Channel Swimming Association. Her mother and younger sister were aboard as her crew.
The swim took her more than 14 hours, and she is the second American to cross the channel this year, the Valley News reported.
In compliance with the Channel Swimming Association rules, Rivard did not leave the water or touch anyone or anything that floats for the duration of the swim. But she stopped to tread water every 45 minutes to eat an energy gel and powdered energy drink.
“I tend to get a little happier when the waves get a little choppy,” Rivard told The Associated Press. “I kind of get a little spark in my eye.”
Florida teenager arrested in cyberattacks on schools
A 16-year-old student has been arrested for orchestrating a series of network outages and cyberattacks during the first week of school in Florida’s largest district, authorities said Thursday. District police said they also believe others were involved in the cyberattacks, which have plagued the Miami-Dade schools since they reopened Monday and students began receiving online instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Lopez, the student at South Miami Senior High School told police he had conducted eight attacks on the school computer system “designed to overwhelm district networks.” He has been charged with computer use in an attempt to defraud, which is a felony; and misdemeanor interference with an educational institution.
More than 250 arrested since Blake shooting
KENOSHA, Wis. — More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, with more than half from outside the county that the southeastern Wisconsin city is in, police reported Thursday.
Kenosha police updated arrest figures Thursday, saying of the 252 people arrested, 132 did not live in Kenosha County. Rittenhouse came from his home in Antioch, Ill., about 15 miles from Kenosha, to join others who walked the streets with rifles saying they were there to protect businesses from damage.
Four people arrested filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday, alleging that police were not arresting pro-police demonstrators like Rittenhouse who were breaking a curfew, while targeting others. The city’s attorney called the lawsuit baseless and said it should be dismissed.
Jobless claims fall to 881K, but layoffs remain elevated
WASHINGTON — The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs. The latest figures, released Thursday by the Labor Department, suggest that nearly six months after the eruption of the coronavirus, the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild a job market that was devastated by the recession. In the previous week, more than 1 million had sought jobless aid.
All told, the government said that 13.3 million people are continuing to receive traditional jobless benefits, up from 1.7 million a year ago.
Church resumes court battle over COVID-19 rules
RENO, Nev. — A rural Nevada church is trying again to persuade the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals that the state’s 50-person cap on religious gatherings is unconstitutional.
Lawyers for Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley filed new briefs with the San Francisco-based appellate court on Wednesday after the Supreme Court narrowly refused in July to grant an emergency order suspending Nevada’s COVID-19 church cap.
They’re emphasizing the three dissenting opinions from the high court’s 5-4 decision in their latest bid to prove that parishioners’ religious freedoms are being violated partly because casinos and other secular businesses are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
Democrats ask Hatch Act probe of GOP convention
WASHINGTON — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking an investigation into what they call repeated violations of the federal Hatch Act by members of the Trump administration during last month’s Republican National Convention.
The 1939 law is intended to limit political activity by federal employees in their official capacity, although it does not apply to the president and vice president.
Trump gave his acceptance speech for the GOP presidential nomination at the White House, and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf appeared in a video of a naturalization ceremony on White House grounds led by Trump.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke to the convention through a video link while in Israel on official travel, and numerous officials used the White House for speaking engagements.
