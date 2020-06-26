Maryland to award $300K for newspaper memorial
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Maryland is set to award $300,000 for the construction of a memorial honoring the victims of a deadly shooting at a newspaper office.
The state plans to award the funds next week for a memorial that will be located in an Annapolis park and pay tribute to slain Capital Gazette employees John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith, the newspaper reported.
The memorial, called “Guardians of Free Speech,” will include five pillars in front of the text of the First Amendment carved in stone, the newspaper said.
The project is set to be unveiled in June 2021 on the three-year anniversary of the shooting in which authorities said a man with a history of harassing people at the paper burst into the Annapolis newsroom and opened fire.
Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to the killings.
Most Kentucky votes not yet counted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Progressive candidate Charles Booker pulled ahead of Amy McGrath on Thursday in his bid for an upset in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes had yet to be counted.
Booker led by fewer than 3,000 votes as of Thursday afternoon, based in part on a dominating showing so far in his hometown of Louisville, the state’s largest city, where he garnered 80% of in-person votes counted. Booker also had a lopsided advantage so far in Lexington, the state’s second-largest city.
NORAD intercepts two Russian aircraft
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russian aircraft that came within 50 miles of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain were intercepted late Wednesday, military officials said Thursday.
The incident marked the fifth time this month that such an intercept has taken place, Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, said in a release.
NORAD said the Russian aircraft did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace during the roughly four-hour flight in the region. The Russian planes were identified as IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft.
— The Associated Press