Man killed by police after mask dispute at store
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A Michigan sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a convenience store, police said.
The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing at a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle in a residential neighborhood and shot him when he got out of his car and tried to attack her, Oleksyk said.
The man, Sean Ruis, was holding a screwdriver and knives, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said. Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, who worked at the Michigan Department of Transportation, died at a hospital.
He was suspected of stabbing a 77-year-old man inside the store when he was confronted about not wearing a mask, Oleksyk said.
Governor’s mansion to get fence after protest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A security fence will go up around the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion in response to a spring demonstration where armed protesters gathered outside the home and then hanged Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy, the governor’s office said Tuesday.
Security officials requested the fence be built after the late May protest, Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said. The project’s costs won’t be known until all bids are submitted later this month, said Jill Midkiff, a spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet.
Demonstrators crossed barriers to reach the front porch of the mansion, “just a window pane away” from where Beshear and his wife are raising their two children, Staley said. Protesters chanted for the governor to come outside. No one came to the door, as state troopers monitoring the rally got out of their vehicles to observe the group but not intervene, the Courier Journal reported.
Judge rejects tentative $19 million Weinstein deal
NEW YORK — A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.
U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Heellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein’s accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together. Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein’s swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.
A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who announced the tentative agreement on June 30, said her office is reviewing the decision and determining its next steps. “Our office has been fighting tirelessly to provide these brave women with the justice they are owed and will continue to do so,” attorney Morgan Rubin said.
— The Associated Press