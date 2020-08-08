U.S. hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting damage
WASHINGTON — U.S. hiring slowed in July as the coronavirus outbreak worsened, and the government’s jobs report offered signs Friday that the economic damage from the pandemic could last far longer than many observers originally envisioned.
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the previous two months. At any other time, hiring at that level would be seen as a blowout gain. But after employers shed a staggering 22 million jobs in March and April, much larger increases are needed to heal the job market. The hiring of the past three months has recovered 42% of the jobs lost to the pandemic-induced recession, according to the Labor Department’s report.
Though the unemployment rate fell last month from 11.1% to 10.2%, that level still exceeds the highest rate during the 2008-2009 Great Recession.
Fauci: Chances of highly effective vaccine ‘not great’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says he’s “cautiously optimistic” that a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed soon, but acknowledged the chances it would be highly effective are “not great.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a discussion hosted by Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, that he hopes a coronavirus vaccine could be 75% effective but one that’s 50% to 60% effective would also be acceptable.
Herman Cain is mourned, celebrated at his funeral
ATLANTA — Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, was guided by his Christian faith in politics, business and his personal life, his pastor said at his funeral Friday.
Cain “made his mark on this world” and his life will be celebrated for years to come, the Rev. Kenneth Lamont Alexander of Antioch Baptist Church North in Atlanta said.Cain died July 30 of complications from COVID-19.
He was 74.
U.S.: Border tunnel appears to be ‘most sophisticated’
PHOENIX — An incomplete tunnel found stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be “the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history,” authorities said. The tunnel intended for smuggling ran from a neighborhood in San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico, to San Luis, Ariz., where it stopped short of reaching the surface.
It was built in an area that’s not conducive to tunnels because of the terrain, and it had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, a rail system and extensive reinforcement, federal officials say.
Chief justice blasts thief’s life sentence
NEW ORLEANS — A man caught with stolen hedge clippers decades ago must continue to serve his life sentence, despite a stinging dissent from the chief justice of Louisiana’s Supreme Court, who said the sentence was the result of laws rooted in racism.
Justice Bernette Johnson, the only Black person on the seven-member court, outlined the case against Fair Wayne Bryant in a dissent after her colleagues, without comment, declined to review the latest appeal in the 1997 burglary case.
Bryant, who is Black, was sentenced as a habitual offender after three previous convictions. According to court records, there was a 1979 attempted armed robbery conviction and three subsequent non-violent crimes: possession of stolen things in 1987, attempted forgery of a $150 check in 1989; and simple burglary in 1992.
A state appellate court held that the sentence was in accordance with the habitual offender law. Johnson said the sentence was so out of proportion to the crime as to be clearly unconstitutional.
Grand Teton seeks goat cull help after canceled air shoot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park is seeking volunteers to shoot nonnative mountain goats this fall after calling off a helicopter goat shoot amid criticism from Wyoming’s governor last winter.
The new effort to eradicate the goats, deemed a threat to native bighorn sheep by biologists, has Gov. Mark Gordon’s support.
“I am delighted that Grand Teton National Park officials have chosen to take a different, more sensible approach to addressing this important wildlife management issue,” Gordon said in a statement after the park announced the new culling effort Thursday.
Gordon in February called the contracted helicopter shooting a “farce” in a letter to acting Grand Teton Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt called off the shooting hours later, after 36 of the roughly 100 goats were killed.
Kim visits N. Korea flood zone, orders shelter, food
SEOUL, South Korea — Leader Kim Jong Un visited parts of southern North Korea where days of torrential rains have flooded hundreds of houses and vast areas of agricultural land, state media reported Friday.
It’s rare for Kim to visit a flood-stricken site. The last time state media reported such a visit was in September 2015, when he inspected recovery work at a flood-hit northeast city, according to Seoul’s Unification Ministry.
Kim’s latest visit could be seen an effort to bolster an image of a leader caring about public livelihoods at a time when the North’s economic woes are believed to have worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic. It forced North Korea to close its border with China, its biggest trading partner, in January. Extensive flooding would only add to the North’s economic troubles.
Alpine glacier threatens valley, forces evacuations
ROME — Experts were closely monitoring a Mont Blanc glacier on Friday, a day after they evacuated 75 tourists and residents amid fears the glacier could soon break apart and crash into a popular Italian Alpine valley.
Valerio Segor, a glacier expert in Valle d’Aosta, a region in northwestern Italy, told reporters on Friday that the next 72 hours were critical for the Planpincieux Glacier, which lies under a massif on the Italian side of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps.
Those forced to evacuate came from homes and holiday lodgings in the Ferret Valley in the shadow of the glacier. Tourists on Friday were barred from entering the scenic valley.
The glacier’s size has been likened to that of a soccer field under 265-foot high mass of ice.
— From wire reports