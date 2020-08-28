Thousands allowed to return home in California
SAN FRANCISCO — Thousands of people forced to flee their homes were allowed to return Thursday after firefighters made progress in their effort to put out massive and deadly wildfires in northern California. Officials were working on plans to repopulate other evacuated areas.
Cooler weather and higher humidity, along with an influx of equipment and firefighters, continued to help hard-pressed crews fighting some of the largest fires in recent state history, burning in and around the San Francisco Bay area.
The fires have claimed seven lives and destroyed 1,800 buildings, according to Cal Fire.
Consultant to review utility CEO pay after criticism
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has hired a new independent consultant to take a fresh look into its executive compensation after President Donald Trump earlier this month blasted CEO Jeff Lyash as being “ridiculously overpaid,” the federal utility’s board chairman said Thursday.
At a virtual meeting, the board announced that hiring a new consultant, Erin Bass-Goldberg of FW Cook, would be one of multiple steps taken after Trump put the agency in his crosshairs.
Trump fired the former board chairman and another board member earlier this month and called for the CEO’s replacement and the position’s pay to be capped at $500,000. The total compensation for the CEO position in 2019 was $15.1 million, split between Lyash and the remaining work of former CEO Bill Johnson.
Lyash’s package includes a $920,000 annual salary and various pension and performance incentives that sweeten the deal by millions of dollars.
Judge halts planned Friday execution of Kansas killer
WASHINGTON — A judge in Washington halted the federal government’s planned Friday execution of a man who kidnapped, raped and killed a 10-year-old Kansas girl, saying the law requires the government to get a prescription for the drug it plans to use.
In an opinion early Thursday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said a federal law that regulates drugs requires the government to get a prescription for the lethal injection drug pentobarbital, which it plans to use to execute Keith Dwayne Nelson. The government is appealing.
Nelson was sentenced to death after pleading guilty to the 1999 kidnapping, rape and killing of Pamela Butler. The 10-year-old was rollerblading in front of her Kansas home when Nelson abducted her. He later raped her before strangling her to death with a wire.
Dutch police say Frans Hals painting stolen for 3rd time
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A painting by 17th-century Dutch artist Frans Hals has been stolen — for the third time — from a provincial museum in the central Netherlands.
Police said Thursday that “Two Laughing Boys” was stolen early Wednesday from the Museum Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden in Leerdam, about 35 miles south of Amsterdam. The same Hals painting was stolen in 1988 together with a work by Jacob van Ruisdael. Both were recovered three years later. In 2011, both paintings were again stolen and recovered six months later.
The museum declined comment, referring questions to the police.
Typhoon does damage, floods roads in Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — A typhoon barreled through the Korean peninsula on Thursday, damaging buildings, flooding roads and toppling utility poles before weakening into a tropical storm.
No casualties have been immediately reported in either South or North Korea as a downgraded Typhoon Bavi headed into China after passing near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s weather agency said.
Bavi had packed maximum winds of 83 miles per hour when it made landfall early Thursday in a western coastal region of North Korea that is a major source of farming and fishing in a nation that deals with chronic food shortages.
The North’s Korea Central TV showed footage of snapped trees and utility poles and flooded roads. It reported damage to houses and public facilities in North Hwanghae and South Hwanghae provinces, where the typhoon made landfall.
