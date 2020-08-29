Missing children rescued in Ga. sex trafficking bust
ATLANTA — Nearly 40 missing or endangered children have been rescued by federal and state agents in Georgia, according to authorities.
Thirteen missing children were found and an additional 26 endangered children were rescued during a two-week operation in Atlanta and Macon, The U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday.
The missing children were considered to be “some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases” and some were likely victims of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, abuse and had medical or mental health conditions, officials said.
Nine people were arrested on charges including sex trafficking, parental kidnapping and custodial interference, as well as registered sex offender and weapons violations.
Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wis.
KENOSHA, Wis. — A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.
The Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing to Sept. 25 during a brief hearing that was streamed online. Rittenhouse, who is being held, did not appear.
Blake’s shooting — which left him paralyzed and was caught on cellphone video — sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha.
4 people tied to RNC in Charlotte have coronavirus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people who were at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County said.
WBTV reported Friday that those who tested positive at the event were immediately isolated.
Nearly 800 people were tested who attended the event or who helped support it, the county said in a news release. Two attendees and two people supporting the convention tested positive.
— The Associated Press