Ravens-Steelers game moved to Sunday afternoon
The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday afternoon because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore.
The NFL announced the move Wednesday, placing the game at 1:15 p.m. EST on NBC. Previously, it was scheduled for NBC’s prime-time telecast today.
Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.
The Ravens said later Wednesday they had disciplined a staff member, reportedly a strength coach, for not obeying league protocols.
“We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations,” the Ravens said in a statement.
“Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday’s game.”
The game — assuming it is played on Sunday — means the Ravens will trade one short week for another. They are scheduled to play Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 3.
There will be no fans allowed for the Ravens game.
This isn’t the first time the Steelers have been forced to adjust their schedule because of COVID-19 issues with opponents. Their trip to Nashville on Oct. 4 to face the Titans turned into an unexpected bye week when Tennessee was hit with an outbreak.
Cowboys assistant coach dies day after medical event
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team’s facility. He was 54.
The team said the cause of death was pending.
Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants. Paul was part of five Super Bowl championships, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.
The former NFL safety played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He played in 71 games with 17 starts over those five seasons. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse, where he was an AP All-American as a senior in 1998.
“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Dallas owner Jerry Jones said. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room.”
Mitchell Trubisky practices but Bears delay QB decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky? No decision yet.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday delayed announcing whether Foles or Trubisky will start at quarterback Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
It’s looking more like Trubisky will play, though, and at least the Bears know with certainty that they will have starting running back David Montgomery after he missed their fourth straight defeat against the Minnesota Vikings due to a concussion.
Foles did not practice Wednesday due to a glute and hip injury suffered against the Vikings, and he also missed Monday’s practice. Trubisky was able to go both days despite a shoulder injury he suffered Nov. 1.
“It’s day to day right now with Nick,” Nagy said. “So with him not practicing, Mitch got all the reps today and I thought he did a good job. It was good to see him out there, and he looked good, and the tempo and the rhythm was good.”
— The Associated Press