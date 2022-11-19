Chargers’ Allen, Williams likely to play vs. Chiefs
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Barring a setback, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will get his top two receivers back for Sunday night’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were full participants in Friday’s practice. Even though they are both listed as questionable on the injury report and coach Brandon Staley said it will come down to a game-time decision, both players said they were ready to go.
Allen has missed seven games, including the past two, with a nagging left hamstring injury he suffered during the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas. Williams has been sidelined the last two games after suffering a high sprain to his right ankle during the fourth quarter against Seattle on Oct. 23.
“I’m confident. I was able to run more routes and feel comfortable,” Allen said. “Communication is the biggest thing. As long as we’re on the same page, it should be fun.”
Allen has been on the field for only 44 plays this season. He has six receptions for 77 yards after five straight years with at least 95 catches.
Williams leads the Chargers in receiving yards (495) and is tied for second in receptions with 37. He has six touchdowns in 10 meetings against the Chiefs, including four in the past three.
Williams also has a knack of coming up with big plays in prime-time games. He had the go-ahead, 53-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter in a Sunday night game last year against Pittsburgh.
Broncos declare 5 players out Sunday against Raiders
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The injury-riddled Denver Broncos declared five players out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, including inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, who aggravated a knee injury at practice on Thursday.
Five other players were listed as having a 50-50 shot at playing.
Griffith is the third Broncos player to get hurt at practice since last week when receiver KJ Hamler and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck pulled hamstrings coming off Denver’s bye.
Hamler and Beck will both miss the game Sunday as will receiver Jerry Jeudy, who injured an ankle on the Broncos’ first offensive play at Tennessee last week. Slot cornerback K’Waun Williams is out with wrist, elbow and knee injuries.
Coach Nathaniel Hackett also said Friday that receiver Kendall Hinton (shoulder), linebacker Baron Browning (hip), guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder), O-lineman Tom Compton (back) and tackle Cam Fleming (thigh) were all questionable.
Four other players were listed on the injury report this week but are expected to play Sunday.
— The Associated Press
Additionally, 14 Broncos players are on injured reserve.
Hackett called the injuries “unbelievably unfortunate” as the Broncos seek to bounce back from a 3-6 start.
“Obviously, when things happen out on the field, you can’t prevent those,” Hackett said. “We are looking at it all. We have them do so many different things from hydration tests to sleep monitoring to asking them surveys — as much as we can.”
Jackson misses practice, but Harbaugh says he’ll play
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday because of an illness, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens’ star quarterback will be fine for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
Jackson has yet to miss a game this season. The Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday on their injury report.
Baltimore did not rule anyone out on that injury report. Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) are questionable as well. Andrews was a full participant at Friday’s practice.
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) is doubtful after missing two straight practices.
— The Associated Press
Rams’ Stafford out of concussion protocol, will play Sunday
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ lineup Sunday after a one-game absence.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in New Orleans against the Saints, coach Sean McVay said Friday.
Stafford went into the NFL’s concussion protocol 10 days ago following a medical examination, and he missed the defending champions’ loss to Arizona last weekend. He apparently was injured during LA’s game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 6, but the Rams didn’t identify any symptoms during the game.
Stafford participated in every practice this week with the Rams, and he was cleared Friday after meeting with doctors away from the Rams’ training complex. He has completed a career-best 68.4% of his passes this season for 1,928 yards with eight TDs and eight interceptions.
“He looked like himself,” McVay said. “He’s had great command, great communication with his teammates. He’s looked really good, and he’s been the Matthew that we all know and love.”
The Rams haven’t confirmed Stafford actually had a concussion, but he sat out for the first time since joining the Rams last season. Backup John Wolford played most of the snaps in Los Angeles’ fifth loss in six games.
Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks over the past dozen seasons, missing only nine games — eight of those in the 2019 season with Detroit after injuring his back.
The Rams (3-6) desperately need better play from an offense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in several major statistical categories. A turnaround got even harder last week when All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp sprained his ankle, sidelining the Rams’ top playmaker for at least four weeks.
Los Angeles also has even more upheaval on its offensive line, which will start its 10th different combination in 10 games Sunday after losing left tackle Alaric Jackson and right guard Chandler Brewer to injured reserve.
Stafford has been sacked 28 times in eight games, and he will face the Saints without center Brian Allen, who had surgery on his left thumb this week. Allen missed five games earlier this season with a knee injury.
“He’s had some swelling with his knee, so it’s really a combination of both (injuries),” McVay said. “But we were going to have to get that (thumb) fixed regardless (so that) some of the long-term effects didn’t end up inhibiting his ability for years to come.”
Los Angeles also will be without starting left guard David Edwards, who “had a setback” in his return from a concussion, McVay said. Edwards hasn’t played since Week 5.