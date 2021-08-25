Broncos name Bridgewater their starting quarterback
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular.
Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.
“It was really, really close,” Fangio said, adding there never really was a clear-cut winner. “We had to make a tough choice, but we feel we can win with both of them.”
What broke the tie was Bridgewater’s cool headedness, confidence and a veteran’s savvy honed over seven seasons and five stops in the NFL over a career defined by his comeback from a devastating knee injury
Displaying all those attributes, Bridgewater took the news in stride.
“It was very exciting, “ he said. ”I’m just happy that I get an opportunity and happy that I get to just continue to lead.”
Lock was understandably gutted by the decision.
“It’s disappointing, every feeling you could possibly have at this point on this day in this circumstance, they’re running deep,” Lock said. “I feel like I was playing some of the best football than I’ve ever played in the league. I was more confident than I’ve ever been.
“This is such a special team I was hoping and looking forward to being able to lead this team,” Lock added. “But no finger-pointing. No negativity. It’s going to be about me still finding ways to make this team great.”
Patriots trade RB Michel to Rams for 2022 picks
If you can beat ‘em, join ‘em? That’s effectively what’s happened for Sony Michel.
The running back, a first-round pick (31st overall) of the New England Patriots three years ago, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday morning for a conditional fifth- and sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Michel scored the only touchdown of Super Bowl 53, when the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 for their most recent Lombardi Trophy. However, he has been slowed by injuries since, limited to nine games and 563 yards from scrimmage in 2020, when he dealt with foot and quadriceps issues plus a bout with COVID-19.
New England declined the fifth-year option of Michel’s rookie contract during the offseason, meaning he is scheduled to reach free agency in 2022.
Raiders acquire linebacker Perryman from Panthers
The Las Vegas Raiders got help at their banged-up linebacker spot by acquiring Denzel Perryman from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday in a swap of draft picks.
The Raiders will send a 2022 sixth-round pick to Carolina and get a seventh-rounder that year and Perryman back in the deal that will be official once Perryman passes a physical.
The Raiders needed help at linebacker after losing both starter Nicholas Morrow (foot) and backup Javin White (knee) last week to injuries. Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that both players were likely “going to be out for a while” with Morrow’s injury more serious.
Darron Lee was placed on IR on Tuesday and Nick Kwiatkoski has also been sidelined. But Kwiatkoski is expected to return to practice next week and be ready for the start of the season along with healthy starter Cory Littleton.
That left the Raiders counting on rookie Divine Deablo and untested Tanner Muse to step in at linebacker so they decided to add Perryman instead. Muse missed all of his rookie season in 2020 on injured reserve.
— The Associated Press
Perryman has been dealing with his own injury issues this summer and was sent out of Carolina after practicing only once in training camp.
Perryman had been sidelined by a hip flexor injury for all of training camp before returning on Monday. But then a teammate stepped on his foot and he has missed the past two practices. He has been replaced as a starter by Jermaine Carter and now is out despite signing a two-year, $6 million contract in the offseason.
Perryman has a history with new Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, having spent the past four seasons together with the Chargers.
The Chargers selected Perryman in the second round in 2015 and he was a dependable insider linebacker for them the past six years. He had 349 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and five sacks in 69 career games.