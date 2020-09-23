Packers’ WR Adams unsure of status for Saints game
Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams says he doesn’t know yet whether he’ll be able to play Sunday night at New Orleans after leaving the Packers’ previous game early with a hamstring injury.
“It’s too early to tell,” Adams said Wednesday. “It’s feeling better. I think we’re making good progress every day. But we’re just going to wait it out and see.”
Adams left the Packers’ 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half and didn’t practice Wednesday.
Sunday night’s Packers-Saints game features two of the NFL’s most prolific receivers in Adams and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, but injuries could prevent either guy from playing.
Thomas missed the Saints’ 34-24 loss at Las Vegas on Monday with an ankle injury. The Saints didn’t have practice Wednesday but were required to release an injury report, on which they estimated that Thomas wouldn’t have practiced.
Adams has 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games of the season. He ranks third in the NFL in catches and sixth in yards receiving. Adams had 14 receptions in a season-opening victory at Minnesota to tie Don Hutson’s 78-year-old franchise record for catches in a game.
Adams caught 83 passes for 997 yards and five touchdowns to earn a third straight Pro Bowl invitation last year despite missing four games with a toe injury.
“It’ll probably be a decision that’s made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment, give me the full amount of time I need to get right, to a real comfortable spot,” Adams said. “Obviously I don’t think we’re there just yet, but we’re making great strides on the way there.”
Raiders place left guard Incognito on injured reserveThe Las Vegas Raiders placed starting left guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve with an Achilles injury, the latest injury to their offensive line.
Incognito left Monday night’s 34-24 win over New Orleans in the first quarter with the injury that slowed him in practice the previous week. The Raiders then decided Wednesday to shut him down for at least three games on injured reserve. Incognito will be eligible to return for the home game Oct. 25 against Tampa Bay after missing games against New England, Buffalo and Kansas City.
The Raiders signed Incognito in May 2019 after he sat out the previous season and dealt with several off-field legal issues. He was suspended for the first two games in 2019 but was one of the team’s better players after that and earned a two-year, $12.7 million extension.
Fourth-round rookie John Simpson stepped in for Incognito on Monday.
— The Associated Press