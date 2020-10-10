Jimmy Garoppolo set to return from injury for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo will return as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this week after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will start Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins. Shanahan wanted to see how Garoppolo made it through a full week of practice before making his decision.
“Each day he got better,” Shanahan said Friday. “Never felt too sore the next day. So, we needed to hear that today and see him out there today and we feel good to go.”
Garoppolo had hoped not to miss any time with the injury, having played through ankle sprains before. But this was a more severe high ankle sprain which made it impossible for him to move well enough to avoid danger in the pocket.
He was able to show he was healthy in practice and will provide a needed spark for the 49ers (2-2), who lost 25-20 at home last week to Philadelphia.
“Ankle is feeling really good right now,” Garoppolo said. “Got the last couple of weeks off to get it right. The training staff, I tip my hat to those guys, they did a great job with me, just preparing me and everything. But, as far as getting out there, I mean, we’ve had the whole week to work on it. So, it’s feeling pretty good right now.”
Raiders hoping RT Brown, WR Ruggs return Sunday
The Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful of getting starting right tackle Trent Brown and speedy rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III back in time for a showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Brown and Ruggs were listed as questionable for the game Sunday after making it through a week of practice. The two were both full participants in practice Friday.
Coach Jon Gruden said the final decision won’t be made on Brown and Ruggs until game day when he sees how they handled the flight and how they feel that day. He said the week off after this game won’t be a factor in the decision.
“We don’t have a lot of alternatives,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of choices. We’re already using a lot of different players. We’re going to play guys that are healthy and ready to go. We’re not going to put anybody in harm’s way, but we’re playing the Kansas City Chiefs. So, if you’re able to play, we’re going to suit up the best men we can.”
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The Raiders are already without their top two reserves on the interior of the defensive line with Maurice Hurst placed on the COVID-19 list this week and Daniel Ross on injured reserve.
Brown was signed to a $66 million, four-year deal last year to be the anchor of the offensive line for the Raiders. But he has been hampered by injuries and has played more than 10 snaps in only half of the 20 games since joining the team.
Colts rule out Castonzo, Leonard for Sunday’s game
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will face the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense without one key starter, linebacker Darius Leonard.
They could be without middle linebacker Anthony Walker, too.
On Friday, coach Frank Reich ruled out Leonard and left tackle Anthony Castonzo for Sunday’s game at Cleveland, and acknowledged Walker’s status was still uncertain.
“We’ll see how he responds to the limited work he got today and make that decision tomorrow,” Reich said when asked about Walker. “Obviously, if he can go, we’d love for him to be out there. He’s a big part of our defense, a big part of our success and when Darius hasn’t played he’s had huge, huge games. So hopefully he responds well to the work today.”
The Colts (3-1) have won three straight since an opening-day loss at Jacksonville, and they’ve done it largely because of their stingy defense.
Chargers place Austin Ekeler on IR with hamstring injury
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Chargers placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve Friday, making him the seventh Los Angeles starter to go on IR this season.
Ekeler was injured during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. He led the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards after the first three games.
Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley are expected to be the main running backs in Ekeler’s absence. Kelley leads the team in carries (52) but has fumbled in two straight games. Jackson missed the first three games with a calf injury but saw limited action last week.
Los Angeles is 1-3 going into Monday’s game at New Orleans. Wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring) returned to practice Friday after missing last week’s game but guard Trai Turner (groin) and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) remain sidelined.
Besides Ekeler, the Chargers have defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (foot) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) on injured reserve with the possibility of returning at some point this year. Safety Derwin James (knee) and center Mike Pouncey (hip) suffered season-ending injuries.
When Leonard missed three games last year, Reich adapted by moving Walker to outside linebacker and plugged Okereke in at middle linebacker. It could happen again — if both are cleared to play.
Meanwhile, the loss of Castonzo creates a huge void on an offensive line that has started the same five players in a league-high 20 consecutive games. The timing couldn’t be worse.
Indy was hoping Castonzo could neutralize one of league’s top pass rushers, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, on Sunday. Instead, that role will likely be filled by veteran Le’Raven Clark.
And it could force the Colts to make additional changes to the game plan.
“We think he (Castonzo) is a great player. So a lot of times in protection, you don’t have to help him as much,” Recih said. “If you want to keep a guy to help in protection, it comes at the cost of not getting a fifth guy out in the pattern.”
But Reich remains confident that Clark can get the job done.
“I’m excited to see Le’Raven play,” Reich said. “I thought he had his best training camp since I’ve been here. He’s looked as good as he’s looked the three years I’ve been here. I think he’s going to come in and play well.”
NFL launching initiatives throughout LGBTQ History Month
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has launched a series of initiatives associated with LGBTQ History Month, which includes National Coming Out Day on Sunday and Spirit Day on Thursday.
Included are a dedicated website (NFL.com/PRIDE); a PSA celebrating former NFL players who have come out voicing support; expanded partnerships with GLAAD and The Trevor Project; a pride-themed NFL shield; and an assortment of LGBTQ content airing on NFL Network throughout October.
“The LGBTQ community is an important audience for our sport and a critical part of the NFL family,” said Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s chief diversity officer. “We continually strive to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”
The PSA that will debut Sunday will feature former NFL players Wade Davis, Ryan O’Callaghan, Ryan Russell and Jeff Rohrer. Current players Anthony Barr, Calais Campbell, Rob Gronkowski, Anthony Harris, Marlon Humphrey, DeAndre Hopkins, Jarvis Landry and Dalton Risner will offer their support for the LGBTQ community.
In an NFL.com op-ed, Troy Vincent, who overseas league football operations, discusses his commitment to fostering a welcoming and safe environment to active NFL players who are contemplating coming out.
On Thursday, the NFL will join the pledge to “go purple” to support LGBTQ youth in a united stand against bullying.
NFL PRIDE is an employee resource group that aims to heighten the visibility and celebrate members of the LGBTQ community across NFL offices and teams so that employees of all gender identities and sexual orientations can feel comfortable in the workplace. It also helps provide perspective and advises on league initiatives relating to the LGBTQ community and helps administer an advisory working group consisting of players, staff and advocacy partners.