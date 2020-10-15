NFL cancels Pro Bowl in Las Vegas due to pandemic
NEW YORK — The NFL has canceled next January’s Pro Bowl scheduled for Las Vegas.
During an owners meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities. The NFL needs flexibility in January in case it needs to move regular-season games to that month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The league will work closely with the NFLPA and other partners, to create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season,” the NFL said in a statement.
The Pro Bowl, set for Jan. 31, a week before the Super Bowl, has lost much of its attractiveness in recent years. Many of the chosen players decided not to participate, and, naturally, players from the two Super Bowl teams don’t go.
If there is a Pro Bowl in 2022, the 32 owners voted to return it to the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
A fan vote for Pro Bowl rosters still will be held, beginning Nov. 17. The rosters will be announced in December. Players, coaches and fans vote for the Pro Bowl.
Cards All-Pro LB Jones out for season with biceps injuryTEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals expected the news but it still wasn’t fun to hear: All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery.
An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened during the first half of Arizona’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be three to four months.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Jones has been one of the league’s premier pass rushers since coming to Arizona, with 61 sacks over the past 4½ seasons. He’s also been durable up until Sunday and played in all 16 games from 2016-19.
It’s a huge blow for the Cardinals’ defense, which has improved after giving up the most total yards in the NFL last season. Jones had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019. He only had one sack this season while frequently drawing double-teams from opposing blockers.
Packers’ Davante Adams says hamstring improving
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says his hamstring is feeling even better than it did last week, when he tweeted his frustration over not playing in a Monday night game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Adams has missed two straight games, but is hoping to return for the Packers’ Sunday matchup at Tampa Bay (3-2). As the Packers returned from their bye week, Adams was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and said the hamstring feels just as good now as it did before he injured it.
“It’s a little different when you’re dealing with a hamstring,” Adams said. It’s one of those muscle, soft-tissue injuries you can’t really tough through them because your leg literally doesn’t function the same way without everything working together in there. I feel like we gave it ample time at this point to do its thing, so we’ll wait for the call.”
Adams apparently believed he was ready to return for the Falcons game back on Oct. 5.
Broncos running back Gordon cited for DUI
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Melvin Gordon III wasn’t on hand Wednesday for quarterback Drew Lock’s first full practice since injuring his right shoulder.
The Broncos sent their leading rusher home after learning he was cited by Denver police for driving under the influence and speeding Tuesday night.
Gordon could face a suspension from the NFL. Last year, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for the final two games after a DUI arrest in September in downtown Denver.
Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos are considering their own discipline of Gordon in addition to whatever punishment the league hands down.
“Everything’s open right now,” Fangio said. “We hope to have a decision made by tomorrow or the next day.”
