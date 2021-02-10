FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo. The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade not only has whet fans' appetites for big deals, it's caused a social media frenzy about which quarterbacks are headed elsewhere. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)