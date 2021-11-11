Panthers QB Darnold suffers shoulder injury
Already struggling through a stretch of poor play, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold now is seeing his season get even tougher.
Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture in his right (throwing) shoulder blade and will miss four to six weeks with the injury, Panthers coach Matt Rhule confirmed in a news conference Wednesday.
Carolina is coming off of a 24-6 loss Sunday against the New England Patriots in which Darnold completed only 16 of 33 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He posted a QB rating of 26.3.
One of those interceptions came late in the third quarter when the game was still within reach — Carolina facing an eight-point deficit at the time — and was returned 88 yards by cornerback J.C. Jackson for a Patriot touchdown.
On Monday, Rhule said that Darnold reported having soreness after the game and added that Darnold would be undergoing an MRI.
Vikings star RB Cook faces assault lawsuit
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, facing a personal injury lawsuit from a former girlfriend for allegedly assaulting her during an altercation at his home last year, maintained Wednesday he was the victim in the fight.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy, but Cook will continue to practice and play with the team.
“We will continue to monitor developments, but there’s no change to his status as this is a civil complaint,” McCarthy said.
Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, said Tuesday, after the lawsuit was first reported by the Star Tribune, his client had the legal right to defend himself because the woman entered Cook’s home with a stolen garage door opener, punched him and sprayed mace in his face without provocation. Valentini said the woman and her attorney were trying to extort Cook for “millions of dollars.”
Seattle’s Carson, off IR, returns to practice
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson returned to practice Wednesday after coming off injured reserve, but with no guarantee he’ll play against Green Bay.
Meanwhile, quarterback Russell Wilson remained on track to return against the Packers after missing three games due to finger surgery.
Coach Pete Carroll said he remains hopeful Carson will be able to play, but his progress in his return from a neck issue that has sidelined him since Week 4 will be evaluated daily between now and Sunday.
“He’s got to make it through the week of work and like we always talk about, it’s a one day at a time thing,” Carroll said. “He’ll get banged around a little bit tomorrow. But just see how he responds to it.”
Packers activate left tackle Bakhtiari from PUP list
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been activated from the physically unable to perform list as the 2020 All-Pro selection moves closer to making his season debut.
The Packers needed to activate Bakhtiari by Wednesday for him to play this season. Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31.
This move makes Bakhtiari eligible to play as soon as Sunday when the Packers (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5). Packers coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t said when Bakhtiari will return.
Elgton Jenkins, a 2020 Pro Bowl left guard who has been filling in for Bakhtiari at left tackle, also wasn’t offering any clues.
— The Associated Press
“We really don’t know right now,” Jenkins said Wednesday. “It depends on how the week goes. Whatever happens, whatever position, I’m basically ready for it.”
Bakhtiari, 30, earned first-team All-Pro honors last season and in 2018.
The Packers have been using Jenkins at left tackle, Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, Lucas Patrick at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Billy Turner at right tackle. Rookie second-round pick Josh Myers opened the season as the starting center but is on injured reserve because of a knee issue.