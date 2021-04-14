Man accuses NFL’s Donald of assault at Pittsburgh club
PITTSBURGH — A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries
Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De’Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city’s South Side.
“We believe there was a misunderstanding that Mr. Spriggs bumped into Mr. Donald and Mr. Donald escalated the matter, leading to my client’s assault moments later,” Hollis said.
Hollis said Spriggs, who lives in another state, was taken by a friend to a hospital for treatment. The alleged attack occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, he said. Hollis released a photo that showed Spriggs with facial injuries and swelling.
Hollis and Spriggs filed a criminal complaint with Pittsburgh police on Wednesday.
“They did a preliminary investigation and they’re going to look into the matter and get back to us as soon as they have more information,” Hollis said.
Police released a blotter post that said they were summoned early Sunday afternoon to Mercy Hospital, where a man with face and arm injuries told them he had accidentally bumped into someone at a South Side bar.
“He says that male and another ended up punching and kicking him,” police wrote. “The complainant admits to throwing a bottle of alcohol, but didn’t know if he had hit anyone.”
Spriggs was not identified by name, but the blotter post said the victim and his attorney made a complaint about the incident on Wednesday. Pittsburgh police do not name suspects or the accused unless charges are filed.
The department said it will consult with prosecutors who will decide if charges are warranted.
Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February, the third time he has received the distinction. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.
Texans QB accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security
HOUSTON — One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week.
In court documents filed late Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.”
Buzbee has said the women have faced death threats and attacks on social media since accusing Watson and had wanted them to be allowed to remain anonymous.
The women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.
After two court hearings last week and agreements between Buzbee and Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, the other 21 women were expected make their names public by having their lawsuits refiled with their names. As of Wednesday, 20 of the women had refiled their lawsuits with their names on them. The remaining woman was expected to do the same by today.
Mandatory minicamp still on NFL’s offseason schedule
The NFL’s revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union’s objection to in-person activities due to COVID-19 concerns.
A memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent to teams on Wednesday outlined several changes to the offseason schedule that was agreed upon under the collective bargaining agreement last year.
The first phase of the offseason program was extended from two weeks to four from Monday to May 14. Teams can hold up two hours of activity at their facility, but on-field drills will not be permitted and all meetings must be held virtually. Capacity limits for the facility and weight room remain in place.
During this first phase, the league plans to focus on educating players about the COVID-19 vaccine and making it available without jumping ahead of the general public. Players, coaches and staff will be encouraged to take the vaccine but it won’t be mandatory.
The second phase has been shortened from three weeks to one from May 17 to May 24. On-field drills will be permitted without contact but meetings will remain virtual.
— The Associated Press