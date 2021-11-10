No. 15 Lady Vols 59, S. Illinois 49: Jordan Walker scored 14 points, Alexus Dye had a double-double and No. 15 Tennessee turned a 9-0 fourth-quarter run into a 17-2 game-closing surge to beat Southern Illinois 59-49 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Walker had seven points and Tamari Key and Sara Puckett both had the only five points they scored in the critical run after the Salukis had the Lady Vols on the ropes.
Southern Illinois, which led 30-27 at the half and 42-38 after three quarters, was up 47-42 after a deep 3-pointer by Makenzie Silvey and a fastbreak layup by Quierra Love with 5:24 to play. At that point the Salukis had made eight 3-pointers and the Lady Vols were 0 for 13.
No. 17 Ohio State 71, Bucknell 48: Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points and No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Bucknell in the second half for a 71-48 win over Bucknell in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.
The Buckeyes raced to a 20-7 lead late in the first quarter, which closed with a 7-0 Bucknell run. The Bison extended that run with the first eight points of the second quarter to grab the lead before Ohio State edged in front 28-24 at the half.
From there, the Buckeyes slowly pulled away.
— The Associated Press
A 51-38 lead entering the fourth quarter grew to as much as 25 down the stretch.
Taylor Mikesell hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Ohio State, which shot 56% in the second half with five of its seven 3-pointers. The Buckeyes shot 28% in the first half, going 3 of 17 in the second quarter.
Taylor O’Brien scored 17 points for Bucknell, which shot 30% in the second half and finished 2 of 11 behind the arc.