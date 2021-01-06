No. 18 South Florida 66, Wichita State 48: Elena Tsineke made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 18 South Florida to a 66-48 victory over Wichita State on Wednesday night.
South Florida (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) has won seven straight and will play its third game in eight days, hosting Houston in a rescheduled game on Saturday.
Tsineke, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from Thessaloniki, Greece, was 11 of 16 from the field. Tsineke matched her previous career best of 25 points with 4:33 left in the third quarter and did not play the last five minutes of the game.
Kristyna Brabencova added 10 points for the Bulls.
Asia Strong had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State (3-5, 0-3), which shot 14 of 48 (29%) overall. Ene Adams had 10 points.
The Bulls outscored Wichita State 12-3 in the first quarter and built a 27-18 halftime lead with Tsineke scoring 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting. The Shockers pulled to 44-34 with 1:30 left in the third, but the Bulls answered with a 14-0 run and led 58-34 with 7:45 remaining.
No. 22 Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55: Courtney Shaw and Veronica Burton each had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Wisconsin 80-55 on Wednesday.
Northwestern took its first double-digit lead during a 10-0 run in the second quarter. Burton and Laya Hartman each made a 3-pointer during a closing 9-0 run for a 23-point halftime lead, and the Wildcats led by at least 20 points for the entire second half.
Lindsey Pulliam and Sydney Wood scored 14 points apiece for Northwestern (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten). Shaw was 6 of 7 from the field to reach a new career high in scoring. Jordan Hamilton had eight assists and Wood blocked three shots.
Burton and Wood each had four steals, and Hamilton added three as Northwestern used 17 takeaways to score 23 points off of turnovers.
Freshman Kate Thompson had a team-high nine points for Wisconsin (3-5, 0-5). It was the first of four straight ranked opponents for the Badgers, including No. 19 Indiana on Sunday.
