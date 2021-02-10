No. 2 UConn 70, Seton Hall 49: Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 2 UConn overcame an early 11-point deficit Wednesday night to beat Seton Hall.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (15-1, 12-0 Big East), who were coming off Monday’s overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.
Mya Jackson and former UConn player Andra Espinoza-Hunter each had 15 points for Seton Hall (9-4, 7-3), which had won its last five games and six of its last seven.
Desiree Elmore had 10 of her 12 points in the first-quarter for Seton Hall.
Evina Westbrook had 12 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 11 for the Huskies, who outscored the Pirates 40-18 in the paint.
No. 7 Baylor 82, Texas Tech 50: NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 13 rebounds as No. 7 Baylor won 82-50 to extend its decade-long winning streak over Texas Tech to 24 games in a row.
Smith’s 22nd career double-double was her eighth in 10 games. DiJonai Carrington added 12 points for the Big 12-leading Lady Bears (15-2, 10-1 Big 12), and Queen Egbo also had 13 rebounds.
Baylor finished the first quarter with 16 consecutive points for an 18-3 lead. The three points were the fewest Texas Tech ever scored in a quarter. The Lady Bears have twice have held teams scoreless in a quarter.
Wisconsin 75, No. 12 Ohio State 70: Imani Lewis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Sara Stapleton added 13 points and 10 boards, and Wisconsin beat No. 12 Ohio State 75-70.
Lewis topped her previous best of 23 points and secured her Big Ten-leading 10th double-double this season.
Wisconsin (5-13, 2-13 Big Ten) had been outscored by an average of 17.5 points per game in its first 14 conference games this season, including an 11-game losing streak. The Badgers had also lost 29 of the past 32 meetings in the series, including four straight in Madison.
Sydney Hilliard had 13 points and seven assists, and Estella Moschkau scored 10 for Wisconsin. Julie Pospisilova, Wisconsin’s only starter not in double figures, finished with eight points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks.
Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (12-3, 8-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Madison Greene added 15 points.
No. 15 Indiana 90, Penn State 65: Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Grace Berger secured her third triple-double of the season and No. 15 Indiana beat Penn State 90-65.
Berger had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and her 10th assist came with 2:35 remaining in the fourth quarter on a pass to Holmes in the lane. Berger has the program’s only three triple-doubles, including one against Penn State in January.
Ali Patberg added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Aleksa Gulbe scored 15 for Indiana (12-4, 10-2 Big Ten Conference). Nicole Cardano-Hillary was Indiana’s only starter not in double figures, scoring nine points with five assists and four steals..
Niya Beverley scored 16 points for Penn State (8-8, 5-7). Maddie Burke added 13 points and Anna Camden 12.
No. 22 DePaul 81, St. John’s 73: Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Deja Church added 18 and No. 22 DePaul beat St. John’s 81-73, spoiling Leilani Correa’s third straight game with 30-plus points.
Lexi Held gave DePaul a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter, but St. John’s went on a 14-2 run to get within 64-56. Correa scored 11 of St. John’s 17 fourth-quarter points to make it 74-73 with 3:16 remaining, but the Red Storm would not score again.
Held finished with 14 points, eight assists and six steals for DePaul (11-4, 8-2 Big East Conference), which had 25 assists on 33 field goals. Jorie Allen had 11 points and six rebounds, Bekelja added 10 points and eight assists, and Darrione Rogers grabbed 12 rebounds.
Correa scored 33 points on 14-of-30 shooting for St. John’s (5-11, 2-9). Correa.
