No 20 South Florida 51, Tulane 47: Elisa Pinzan made six free throws in the final 23 seconds and 20th-ranked South Florida went 8 for 8 from the line in the last minute to hold off fourth-seeded Tulane, 51-47, in the semifinals of the American Athletic Association tournament on Wednesday.
Maria Alvarez had three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last with 1:50 to play that put the Bulls on top 43-41.
Tulane made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:27 to go, the foul sidelining USF’s Bethy Mununga, who had eighth points and 18 rebounds.
But Sydni Harvey was fouled and her two free throws at 53.4 pushed the USF lead to three. Following a Green Wave miss, Pinzan took over to keep the lead at two possessions.
Pinzan, Alvarez and Harvey all had 12 points for South Florida (17-3), which faces the winner of Houston-UCF in the championship game on Thursday. The Bulls’ record matches the 2016-17 team for the best 20-game mark in school history.
AAC freshman of the year JerKaila Jordan scored 22 points, her ninth 20-plus game, to lead the Green Wave (17-8), which has lost 18 straight to the Bulls. Krystal Freeman added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
USF shot 21.9% (7 of 32) with 12 turnovers to trailed 23-17 at the half and was down 10 points until a Harvey 3 and a Mununga jumper cut the deficit to 33-28 after three quarters.
Michigan St. 75, Penn St. 66: Alyza Winston hit five 3-pointers, including back-to-back big shots in the fourth quarter, and scored 23 points to lift seventh-seeded Michigan State to a 75-66 win over 10th-seeded Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Shortly after Winston’s 3’s put the Spartans on top 62-56, Nia Clouden made two breakaway layups, the first on her steal and the second on Winston’s, that made it 68-58 with 3:47 to go.
Maddie Burke then hit her sixth 3 for the Lady Lions but then they missed their next four shots and the Spartans advanced to face No. 9 Indiana, the second seed.
Clouden scored 18 points for Michigan State (14-7), which lost six times to ranked teams. Moira Joiner added 13 points and Taiyier Parks 10 as the Spartans’ bench had a 23-5 advantage.
