No. 4 Purdue 88, Minnesota 73: Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and Zach Edey added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 4 Purdue to an 88-73 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. added a career-high 20 points and the Boilermakers got double-figure scoring from four players. Hunter entered the contest averaging 4.3 points.
Purdue (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) has won four straight and seven of its last eight games.
While the Boilermakers excelled near the rim, scoring 40 points in the paint, Purdue also hit 12 of 24 shots from 3-point range in handling the Gophers.
“Like any other game, we’re going to try to establish our size,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “Just the balance of getting deep post-ups, getting ready to shoot, seeing how they’re going to handle those post-ups, and then just executing our sets.”
Payton Willis scored 24 points and Jamsion Battle added 21 for Minnesota (11-8, 2-8), which lost its third straight.
No. 5 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 70: Davion Mintz scored 21 points off the bench, hitting a 3-pointer during a pivotal 11-2 run, and No. 5 Kentucky overcame nearly blowing a double-digit lead to survive Vanderbilt 77-70 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive victory.
The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) twice led by 10 in the second half, but the Commodores eventually closed to 56-53 with 9:28 remaining. Keion Brooks Jr. answered with a jumper, Lance Ware made a free throw and Mintz took Sahvir Wheeler’s baseline pass to make a wide-open 3 from the right corner for a 62-53 advantage with 7:23 remaining.
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (17 rebounds, 11 points) followed Scotty Pippen Jr.’s basket with three free throws before TyTy Washington Jr.’s jumper off made it 69-57. Mintz added two free throws as Kentucky earned its 11th consecutive series victory over the Commodores.
Pippen had 33 points for his second 30-point outing this season against Kentucky, making 11 of 23 from the field. Jordan Wright had 14 points for the Commodores (11-10, 3-6), who sought their first win over Kentucky since 2016. Vanderbilt was coming off a season sweep of Georgia.
No. 6 Houston 73, Tulane 62: Fabian White Jr. scored 16 of his career high-tying 21 points in the first half and No. 6 Houston beat Tulane 73-62 on Wednesday night for its 11th straight victory.
White, a fifth-year graduate senior, also surpassed 1,000 points in his career at Houston (19-2, 8-0 American) and finished with eight rebounds.
Josh Carlton added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks despite being in foul trouble throughout the game. Taze Moore had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Ramon Walker Jr. scored 11 points.
Houston shot 46% but made 8 of 31 on 3-pointers. The Cougars won their 37th straight home game — the second longest streak in the nation behind Gonzaga.
Kevin Cross had 17 points and six rebounds for Tulane (9-10, 6-4). Tylan Pope added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jaylen Forbes and Jalen Cook each scored 11 points
Tulane shot 33% but shot 4 of 19 on 3-pointers. The Green Wave turned 14 Houston turnovers into 20 points.
Leading 22-21 midway through the first half, Houston ended the half outscoring the Green Wave 19-9 to go into halftime ahead 41-30. White had eight points in the run.
Tulane closed to 53-48 midway through the second half on two free throws by Forbes, but Houston responded with an 8-0 run to open a 13-point lead.
BIG PICTURE
Tulane: The Green Wave hung with Houston and were able to get to the free throw line where they made 20 of 23. … The Green Wave’s last win over a ranked opponent was against NC State on Dec. 22, 1999.
Houston: The Cougars have won seven straight games over Tulane. … The Cougars played most of the second half without starting point guard Jamal Shead, who was in foul trouble, but despite that, the Cougars finished with 21 assists.
SCRUM AT THE HALF
As the first half ended, Houston and Tulane players had to be separated and ushered to their locker rooms. Reggie Chaney was one of several Cougars who were held back by coaches and officials as they were jawing with Forbes and several Green Wave players. No punches were thrown, but White and Cross were assessed technical fouls for the fracas.
UP NEXT
