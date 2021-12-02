No. 6 Villanova 71, Penn 56: Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and No. 6 Villanova avoided a second straight court-storming at Penn with a 71-56 win Wednesday night.
The last time the two Big 5 schools played at the Palestra in 2018, the Ivy League Quakers pulled off one of the great upsets in school history with a three-point win over the reigning national champion Wildcats.
The only thing more improbable for Penn than beating Villanova once was doing it twice inside the hoops haven affectionately known as the Cathedral of college basketball.
The Wildcats (5-2) used an early 13-0 run that gave them a needed cushion by halftime. With former 76ers coach Brett Brown watching from the bleachers, Gillespie gave him a look at a point guard that could hit 3-pointers.
No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64: Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping No. 22 Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville 73-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Spartans (6-2) overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers.
The Cardinals (5-2) led late in the first half, trailed by just two points shortly after halftime and fell behind by 20 midway through the second half.
Louisville’s El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in less than six minutes, cutting the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left, but the visitors couldn’t get closer.
Dre Davis scored 15 points and Malik Williams had 10 for the Cardinals.
Michigan State freshman Max Christie scored eight of his 11 points in the second half. Gabe Brown and Jaden Akins scored 10 each, and Marcus Bingham contributed nine points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Both teams were coming off a strong showing in the Bahamas.
Michigan State won two games, including over then-No. 22 Connecticut, before losing to No. 4 Baylor in the Battle 4 Atlantis final. Louisville beat Mississippi State and Maryland to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship.
Jordan Dingle led Penn with 21 points. The Quakers did make 13 3-pointers.
The Wildcats played their second straight game at the Palestra against a Big 5 school following Sunday’s 26-point win against La Salle. The Wildcats needed the breather after opening the season with losses to No. 5 UCLA and No. 2 Purdue and a win against No. 13 Tennessee.
Villanova, Penn, Saint Joseph’s, La Salle and Temple have long had rivalry games intertwined in the fabric of Philly sports. The Big 5 — a name coined by Philadelphia Inquirer sports writer Herb Good — was officially formed in 1954 and the schools started round-robin play for “City Series” bragging rights in 1955.
Whatever the series once meant to the city has all but evaporated as Villanova grew under Wright into a national power. Streamers and rollouts — banners that poked fun at the opposing team — have gone the way of the set shot. The Palestra wasn’t even full for this one, and probably for good reason after Penn shot 7 for 25 in the first half.
The building came alive briefly early in the second half when Clark Slajchert buried a 3-pointer, hit another basket and Penn forced a shot-clock violation that made it 43-34. Max Martz hit a 3 with 5:16 left that kept it a nine-point game.
The Wildcats had won a city-record 25 straight games before it lost to Penn in 2018 and hasn’t lost a Big 5 game again over that span, sucking the life out of the city series.
