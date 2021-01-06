No. 9 Tennessee, 79, Arkansas 74: Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey scored 17 points apiece and Tennessee hit eight free throws in the final minute as the No. 9 Volunteers pulled out a 79-74 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday night.
John Fulkerson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and freshman Keon Johnson added 14 for the Vols (8-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference).
Fulkerson scored seven of Tennessee’s first nine points of the second half. About four minutes into the final period the Vols had erased their seven-point halftime deficit and tied the game at 42.
Rather than try to shoot over Arkansas’ 7-foot-3 Connor Vanover, the Vols adjusted their strategy to go at him. Not only did Fulkerson come alive, but Vanover picked up three fouls in the first 10 minutes.
Jamie Notae had just five points in the first half for Arkansas (9-2, 1-2), but finished with 19, including a four-point play that momentarily stole the moment from Tennessee midway through the second half.
Jalen Tate had 15 points, Vance Jackson scored 14 and Vanover added 12.
With just over a minute to play, Tennessee led 69-61. However, a couple of quick baskets by Notae and a 3-pointer narrowed the gap.
Louisville 73, No. 19 Virginia Tech 71: David Johnson scored 17 points, including a crucial free throw with five seconds left, and Louisville withstood a missed 3-pointer try at the buzzer, holding off No. 19 Virginia Tech 73-71 Wednesday night in a matchup of unbeaten Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
The Cardinals (8-1, 3-0) led 47-33 early in the second half before Tech closed within 72-71 on Keve Aluma’s two free throws with 6.6 seconds left. Johnson was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and missed the second of two free throws, giving the Hokies (8-2, 2—1) a final chance. But, Hunter Cattoor’s long 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired, allowing Louisville to escape with at least a share of first place.
Johnson made 5 of 10 shots from the field and 5 of 6 from the line. Carlik Jones scored 17 points and Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Louisville, which won its fourth consecutive game overall and 17th in a row against the Hokies.
Jalen Cone made six 3-pointers on the way to 23 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 15 points for the Hokies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
