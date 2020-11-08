Nursing home COVID cases rise four-fold in surge states
WASHINGTON — Despite Trump administration efforts to erect a protective shield around nursing homes, coronavirus cases are surging within facilities in states hard hit by the latest onslaught of COVID-19.
An analysis of federal data from 20 states for The Associated Press finds that new weekly cases among residents rose nearly four-fold from the end of May to late October, from 1,083 to 4,274. Resident deaths more than doubled, from 318 a week to 699, according to the study by University of Chicago health researchers Rebecca Gorges and Tamara Konetzka.
Equally concerning, weekly cases among nursing home staff in surge states more than quadrupled, from 855 the week ending May 31, to 4,050 the week ending Oct. 25. That rings alarms because infected staffers not yet showing symptoms are seen as the most likely way the virus gets into facilities. When those unwitting staffers test positive, they are sidelined from caring for residents, raising pressures on remaining staff.
The administration has allocated $5 billion to nursing homes, shipped nearly 14,000 fast-test machines with a goal of supplying every facility and tried to shore up stocks of protective equipment. But the data call into question the broader White House game plan, one that pushes states to reopen while maintaining that vulnerable people can be cocooned, even if the virus rebounds around them.
“Trying to protect nursing home residents without controlling community spread is a losing battle,” said Konetzka, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care. “Someone has to care for vulnerable nursing home residents, and those caregivers move in and out of the nursing home daily, providing an easy pathway for the virus to enter.”
Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys
HAVANA — A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta sliced across Cuba on Sunday and was aimed at the southern tip of Florida, where officials braced for a storm that could hit at hurricane force after leaving scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said declared hurricane and storm surge warnings for the Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay, with the storm expected to reach that area by Sunday night or early Monday.
Florida officials closed beaches, ports and COVID testing sites, shut down public transportation and urged residents to stay off the street. Several shelters also opened in Miami and the Florida Keys for residents in mobile homes and low lying areas.
Broward County also shut down in-person schooling Monday and Miami seemed poised to do the same.
Eta had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph on Sunday afternoon and it was centered north of Cuba, about 115 miles southeast of Marathon, Fla., and about 140 miles south-southeast of Miami. It was moving northwest at 14 mph.
The storm swelled rivers and flooded coastal zones in Cuba, where 25,000 had been evacuated. But there were no reports of deaths.
Eta hit Cuba even as searchers in Guatemala were still digging for people believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide. Authorities on Sunday raised the known death toll there to 27 from 15 and said more than 100 were missing in Guatemala, many of them in the landslide in San Cristobal Verapaz.
N.Y. AG: Sotheby’s helped rich art lover skirt taxes
NEW YORK — Sotheby’s helped an art collector dodge millions of dollars in New York sales taxes, the state attorney general said in a lawsuit filed Friday, accusing the prominent auction house of accepting bogus documentation to spare a top client a tax bill.
The case involves $27 million worth of purchases of pieces by such artists as painter Jean-Michel Basquiat and sculptor Anish Kapoor, and it portrays Sotheby’s as so eager to keep a top client’s business that staffers enabled him to pass himself off as an art dealer for tax purposes.
“Sotheby’s violated the law and fleeced New York taxpayers out of millions just to boost its own sales,” Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said in a statement.
The lawsuit comes after the collector’s art holding company, a British Virgin Islands-based concern called Porsal Equities Ltd., settled with the attorney general’s office in 2018. Porsal agreed to pay $10.75 million in taxes, damages and penalties over allegations that it skirted sales tax on more than $50 million in art buys from various entities in New York.
Sotheby’s said it “vigorously refutes” the allegations, calling them unfounded and “unsupported by both fact and law.”
“This is an issue between the taxpayer and the state,” the auction house said in a statement, noting that the collector and the attorney general settled in 2018.
The attorney general’s office hasn’t publicly identified the collector. The lawsuit describes him as someone who runs a successful shipping business, fancies Latin American art, lives outside the U.S. and has homes around the world, including a New York City apartment.
Earthquake felt across southern New England
BOSTON — The strongest earthquake to hit southern New England in decades rattled homes and nerves Sunday morning, but didn’t cause any significant damage, authorities said.
The 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of New Bedford, Mass., in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.
The earthquake hit at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and into Connecticut and Long Island, New York.
It was the strongest earthquake in the area since a magnitude 3.5 temblor hit in March 1976, said Paul Caruso, a USGS geophysicist.
About 14,000 people went to the agency’s website to report the earthquake, including people from Easthampton, Mass., and Hartford, Conn., both about 100 miles away, and several from more than 50 miles away in Boston, he said.
That’s not unusual in New England.
“It’s common for them to be felt very far away because the rock here is old and continuous and transmits the energy a long way,” Caruso said.
Ali Kenner Brodsky, who lives in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, not far from the epicenter, was sitting in her kitchen talking with her son, when it hit.
“It was a rumbling. It sounded like something exploded. It rumbled. The whole house shook,” she said.
She said it lasted around 10 to 15 seconds. “In that moment, it feels like it’s going on forever.”
Her husband, Sam, ran to the basement because he thought the boiler blew up.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquakes rarely cause major damage, Caruso said.
Chris Besse, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, said it had not received any reports of injuries or significant damage.
Later Sunday, Besse in an email said there were reports of some structural damage to buildings in New Bedford, and urged anyone who felt the earthquake to check for such damage.
The Red Cross tweeted that it was helping 21 people, including children, who had been displaced from their New Bedford homes.
There were other reports of minor damage.
Police in Fall River tweeted that they received numerous phone calls about the quake, including reports of items falling off of shelves, and street signs getting uprooted.