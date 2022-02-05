FILE — Nate McDonald, General Manager of Curaleaf NY operations, talks about medical marijuana plants during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility, in Ravena, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2019. While New York’s much-anticipated recreational pot shops are still about a year away from opening, the state is making medical marijuana much more available in the meantime. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)