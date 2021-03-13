The Caribbean Genealogy Library will host an online lecture at 2 p.m. today by retired University of the Virgin Islands professor Roy Watlington focusing on the unprecedented year of disasters that took place in the Danish West Indies in 1867.
In 1867, amid rumors about a transfer to American rule and already beset by outbreaks of infectious disease, the Danish West Indies suffered stunning impacts of three of the most cataclysmic natural hazards dreaded by communities globally — a powerful hurricane without warning, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake and the largest tsunami to impact the region in historic time.
The lecture will expound on the circumstances of the islands before, during and after the multi-phased onslaughts of late 1867 in the Danish West Indies and reveal details each disaster.
Native St. Thomian Watlington retired from the University of the Virgin Islands as a physics professor and researcher after 40 years in higher education. His academic preparation is in physics (bachelor of arts and master of science) and science education (master of arts) and physical oceanography. He is co-author of “Disaster and Disruption in 1867, Hurricane, Earthquake and Tsunami in the Danish West Indies.”
The lecture is virtual and registration is required. Email the library at caribgenlibrary@gmail.com to register.