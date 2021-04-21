File-This March 31, 2021, file photo shows LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catching during a drill at an NFL Pro Day at LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech was the first top prospect to make the decision that has added a whole new layer of uncertainty to the annual crapshoot that is the NFL draft. Farley had plenty of players follow his lead, including several others set to be high draft picks next week like LSU receiver Chase, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)