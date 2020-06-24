Pacers’ Brogdon, Kings’ Parker reveal they have virus
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker both revealed Wednesday that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both made announcements in the forms of statements released by their teams. And Brogdon and Parker both believe they will be with their teams when the NBA season resumes at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, next month.
“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine,” Brogdon said in his statement. “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”
All 22 NBA teams that will be part of the resumed season began mandated testing Tuesday. League officials have expected that positive tests would be inevitable, and believed that starting a testing regimen now — roughly five weeks before games begin at Disney — will give players with positive results time to recover and get back with their teams before those contests start July 30.
“Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain,” Parker said in his statement. “I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”
Redskins removing former owner from Ring of Fame
The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website.
A spokesman confirmed the decisions Wednesday, saying Marshall’s name has already been removed from the history wall at the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Virginia. The spokesman said the Ring of Fame is removing Marshall’s name from its stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Wednesday and the process to alter the website is underway.
“I don’t have any feelings against it,” Marshall’s granddaughter, Jordan Wright, told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “My sense has always been if anybody’s offended by these things, then that’s OK with me. They should take it down.”
It’s the latest move to cut ties with the legacy of the team’s racist founder, a segregationist who refused to integrate by signing Black players until forced to in 1962, more than a decade after much of the rest of the NFL.
Last week, the team renamed the lower bowl FedEx Field that bore Marshall’s name after late Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, the franchise’s first Black player. A day earlier, Events DC removed a statue of Marshall from the team’s former home at RFK Stadium in Washington.
Wright said she has tried for years to have the statue removed from the RFK Stadium grounds but wasn’t notified when it happened last week.
MCC appoints first female president in 233-year history
LONDON — Clare Connor, the former captain of England’s women’s team, will become the first female president in the 233-year history of the Marylebone Cricket Club from 2021.
The Lord’s-based club is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game and Connor said being handed the prestigious role was a “wonderful privilege.”
Connor is currently the managing director of women’s cricket for the England and Wales Cricket Board.
The decision to appoint Connor was confirmed at a virtual meeting on Wednesday and she will take up the post on Oct. 1, 2021.
Current MCC president Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka captain, became the first non-British president of the MCC when he started the role in October last year.
— The Associated Press
Djokovic’s parents defend their son, blame another player
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s parents defended their son on Wednesday and blamed another tennis player for spreading the coronavirus at a series of exhibition matches hosted by the top-ranked player.
Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion then apologized online for organizing the Adria Tour events, which brought together professional players from various countries to play matches in Serbia and Croatia.
Thousands of spectators attended the matches and no social distancing was observed.
Djokovic’s outspoken father blamed the cancellation of the tour on Grigor Dimitrov, one of the three other players to test positive in the last few days. There is no evidence to suggest Dimitrov spread the virus to others.
“Why did it happen? Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where,” Srdjan Djokovic told RTL Croatia TV. “He didn’t test here, he tested somewhere else ... I think that’s not fair.
“He inflicted damage to both Croatia and to us as a family in Serbia,” Srdjan Djokovic said. “Nobody is feeling well because of this situation.”
Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, was the first Adria Tour participant to test positive for the virus. He was followed by Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.
The infections raised questions about the full-fledged return of competitive tennis, including the scheduled U.S. Open in August.
“We were wrong and it was too soon,” wrote Djokovic, who has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus even if it became mandatory to travel.
Dimitrov played in matches in both Belgrade and at the Croatian Adriatic resort of Zadar. He reportedly arrived in Serbia from the United States and his native Bulgaria. He did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment while recovering from the infection in Monaco.
NBA player Nikola Jokic, a Serb who plays for the Denver Nuggets, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was pictured shaking hands with Djokovic at an exhibition basketball event in Belgrade this month.
Jokic is reportedly recovering in his hometown of Sombor.
Djokovic’s mother said both her son and his wife Jelena are feeling fine, but are suffering because of the widespread criticism.
“It is horrible what is being written, but we are used to it,” Dijana Djokovic told the Belgrade Blic daily newspaper.
The coronavirus outbreak led to the suspension of the ATP and WTA professional tennis tours in March. Plans were announced last week for the sport’s sanctioned events to return in August.
The U.S. Open is scheduled to begin Aug. 31 without spectators.