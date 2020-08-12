Pacers 108, Rockets 104
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Myles Turner had 18 points, reserve Edmond Sumner added a season-high 17 and Indiana held off a late rally by Houston and James Harden to break a five-game losing streak to the Rockets, 108-104 on Wednesday.
It looked as if the Pacers had locked up the win when they went up 104-90 with 5:05 remaining. That’s when Harden got Houston going, cutting it to 106-104 on with a driving basket with 27 seconds to go.
Harden could not get off a final 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded. The Rockets have lost two straight for the first time since the NBA restarted the season.
Harden had 45 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds.
Holiday also has 18 points. Turner led the Pacers with 12 rebounds. Jeff Green had 14 points for Houston.
Raptors 125, 76ers 121
Stanley Johnson scored the tiebreaking basket in the lane with 4.9 seconds remaining, giving Toronto a victory over Philadelphia.
Kyle Lowry and Chris Boucher each scored 19 points for the Raptors.
Joel Embiid played just the first half after missing a game with a left ankle injury. He finished with five points in 14 minutes.
Tobias Harris scored 22 points for the 76ers, who became locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference earlier Wednesday, securing a first-round matchup against Boston. The Raptors’ first-round series against No. 7 Brooklyn had already been set.
— The Associated Press