SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres still believe they have a World Series-caliber team despite a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.
If the Padres do make it to the Fall Classic in the near future, it won't be manager Jayce Tingler who leads them there.
The Padres fired Tingler on Wednesday, three days after they finished 79-83 and in third place in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco.
General manager A.J. Preller said Tingler — who just a season ago was second in voting for NL Manager of the Year — would be given the opportunity to remain in the organization.
Tingler’s fate was sealed during a shocking freefall that saw the Padres go from a one-game lead for the NL’s second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to being eliminated from playoff contention with seven games left. The Padres clinched their 10th losing record in 11 seasons.
Tingler was 116-106 overall in two seasons.
Preller said the Padres have embraced the high expectations fostered by their playoff run during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, led by superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado and with Tingler as their rookie manager.
“Ultimately, I felt like this was a change we needed to make in order to get us on that big stage," Preller said after firing Tingler, his friend from their days together with the Texas Rangers organization. “We feel like we have a talented roster and we have a team that should play into October. The decision today reflects that."
In a statement, Tingler said: “While I’m profoundly disappointed that our season ended far too soon, I know this team has a very bright future ahead.”
Like Preller, owner Peter Seidler said this season “ultimately is viewed as an aberration because we’re a World Series-caliber, competitive team going forward for the next several years. That’s certainly the standard we hold ourselves to," Seidler told The Associated Press.
Tingler had no previous managerial experience above rookie-level ball and stints in various Dominican leagues before being hired on Oct. 28, 2019.
Tingler's predecessor, Andy Green, didn't have previous big league managerial experience, either, although he managed four seasons in Arizona's farm system before spending one year as big league third-base coach.
“I trust A.J. to get this thing right this time but I’m not going to demand that it has to fit a checklist item," Seidler said. “We’re going to find the right human being to be our manager and he’s going to lead us to great things next year and for years to come.”
Tingler guided the Padres to a 37-23 record in 2020 and their first playoff appearance in 13 years. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild-card series before being swept in the division series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
With a payroll of $175 million, the Padres entered this season with World Series aspirations and played with swagger until a number of problems surfaced during the second half, on the field and in the clubhouse.
Although Tatis remains one of the frontrunners for NL MVP, he was bothered by a recurring left shoulder injury and was even moved to the outfield for a time in an attempt to lessen his exposure to injury.
The Padres failed to land a starting pitcher at the trade deadline and then saw their rotation decimated by injuries to Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Chris Paddack, with no depth available to fill in.
There were reports that some players were unhappy that the Padres tried to trade first baseman Eric Hosmer at the deadline. Later, reports surfaced that some players had gone to Preller to voice their displeasure with the job Tingler was doing.
In a stunning dugout dustup on Sept. 18, Machado cursed and yelled at Tatis and had to be separated by teammates and a coach. The spat came after Tatis struck out looking and then argued the call by umpire Phil Cuzzi. Tingler had been ejected when he came out to argue on Tatis’ behalf and wasn’t in the dugout when the superstars clashed.
The Padres plunged to another losing record.
“The failure starts with me. I’m going to look in the mirror and have an honest analysis of what went wrong and what needs to be changed,” said Seidler, a third-generation member of the O'Malley family that used to own the Dodgers.
“As an organization, it’s very clear to me everybody wasn’t pulling on the same end of the rope this year and that’s got to completely change," Seidler said.
Asked if the clubhouse had become toxic, Seidler said: “It wasn’t as professional as I would expect it to be.”
Back in February, after the Padres gave Tatis the longest contract in baseball history, a 14-year, $340 million deal, Seidler said ownership was committed to bringing a championship to a fan base that has seen more than its share of losing. The Tatis deal followed a $300 million, 10-year deal for Machado in 2019, and a $144 million, eight-year deal for Hosmer in 2018.
“Our city showed up at the ballpark. We’re No. 3 in the major leagues in attendance this year and we need to double down in our commitment to bring a title to San Diego," Seidler said.
8 of 1160 results
Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose
Indians' Francona confident he'll return as manager in 2022
AP-BBA--Indians-Francona, 1st Ld-Writethru
Oct 6, 2021 5:51 PM - 637 words
By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
Eds: UPDATES: Adds details, notes with hitting coach being fired. With AP Photos.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona is confident he'll return next season after missing most of the past two because of serious health issues.
Francona was forced to step away from the club in late July to undergo hip replacement surgery as well as a procedure on a big toe that was partially removed last winter after it became infected.
The 62-year-old remains on crutches and has an important medical checkup scheduled for next week. Francona said the visit could determine whether he's able to return to managing the way he wants.
“That's a big appointment by the doctor's admission,” he said Wednesday on a Zoom call with team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “We get through that day and things should be OK.
"Barring anything unforeseen, I'd really like to come back and be healthy enough to embrace what the job entails and go through it with people that I enjoy and respect."
Francona detailed some of his struggles in 2021, when he was forced to wear a walking boot that inhibited his ability to get around.
“This year was hard,” he said. “Everything was hard. Whether it was getting to the dugout, or taking a pitcher out. It kind of wore me down. I felt like I wasn’t able to do my job appropriately.”
When the discomfort became too much, Francona opted to leave the team and have the operations and get a jump start on rehab with the goal of returning in 2022, when Cleveland's team will be called the Guardians.
Francona said his hip surgery was “a piece of cake” compared to the operation on his toe.
“They put eight pins in and a rod,” he said. “It’s not something you necessarily want to look at before you go eat dinner.”
Antonetti knows what Francona has been through physically and admires his toughness.
“He just referenced hip replacement surgery was a piece of cake compared to a lot of the other stuff he’s had to navigate,” he said. “So if that gives you some context, I imagine most people that have had hip replacements wouldn’t say that it was a piece of cake.”
A two-time World Series title winner with Boston, Francona has spent nine seasons with the Indians. He was sidelined for the majority of the abbreviated 2020 season with a gastrointestinal issue that led to him being hospitalized with blood clotting issues.
This past season was just as difficult on Francona, who acknowledged he's still “got a ways to go.”
“I think I have time to, and I need the time, to gain some strength and get healthy and be able to enjoy or embrace what it takes to be a manager and doing the things on the field and not feel like I’m shorting the organization,” he said.
Cleveland's 80-82 finish was the first time it had a losing record since Francona took over the team in 2012. He has 723 wins with the franchise, five away from tying Lou Boudreau for the club record.
While he was out, the Indians went 30-33 with bench coach DeMarlo Hale managing.
NOTES: Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo will not be back in '22. Cleveland became the first team in history to be no-hit three times in one season. ... Antonetti would not disclose the club's plans on contract options for All-Sar 3B José Ramírez or C Roberto Pérez. Ramírez had another brilliant season with 36 homers, 103 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. His $12 million option is a steal and it's possible the club will try to sign him to a long-term deal.
Lynn to start Game 1 of ALDS for White Sox against Astros
BC-BBA--ALDS-White Sox-Rotation
Oct 6, 2021 4:49 PM - 137 words
Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.
HOUSTON (AP) — Lance Lynn will start for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday.
Manager Tony La Russa announced the decision Wednesday, adding that Lucas Giolito would start Game 2. Houston will start Lance McCullers on Thursday and is going with left-hander Framber Valdez in Game 2.
Also Wednesday, the White Sox said first baseman Jose Abreu was feeling better after dealing with flu-like symptoms and that he would fly to Houston Wednesday night. Abreu had multiple tests that confirmed his illness wasn't COVID-19.
La Russa wasn't sure if Abreu would be ready for Game 1 but said he was “certain" he'd return for Friday's game.