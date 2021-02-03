No. 3 UConn 94, St. John’s 62: Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 32 points and No. 3 UConn beat St. John’s 94-62 as the schools renewed their Big East rivalry Wednesday night.
The freshman hit 13 of 20 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and topped 20 points for the third straight game. She also dished out seven assists.
Aaliyah Edwards added a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (12-1, 10-0), who have played the required 13 games needed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
St. John’s Leilani Correa fell two points shy of her career high, putting up 33 to lead the Red Storm (5-10, 2-8).
The Huskies played without guard Christyn Williams (16.8 points per game), who sat with a left ankle injury.
No. 21 West Virginia 65, Iowa State 56: Kysre Gondrezick scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 21 West Virginia pull away and beat Iowa State for its ninth straight win.
The Mountaineers built a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. Iowa State pulled to 62-56 with 2:20 remaining but missed it last four shots.
Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points against TCU on Saturday and is the Big 12 Player of the Week.
Madisen Smith had 15 points for West Virginia (14-2, 8-2 Big 12). Kari Niblack added 11 points and nine rebounds.
