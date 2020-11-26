ISLAMABAD (AP) — The chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board has warned players on tour in New Zealand to obey COVID-19 protocols or the whole team risks being sent home.
In a WhatsApp voice note sent to Pakistan players on Thursday, Wasim Khan said he was given a “final warning” by both New Zealand Cricket and its government after six Pakistan players tested positive for the coronavirus on arriving in the country. “They have told me straightaway that one more breach and they will send the whole team back,” Khan said in the two-minute message, recorded in the Urdu language, adding “it will be embarrassing” if this happens.
Closed-circuit television footage showed some members of the Pakistan squad had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation.
“They also said there were three to four breaches of protocols,” Khan said. “They have zero tolerance and they have given us a final warning. I know it’s difficult times for you and it’s not easy. You have operated in similar conditions (playing) in England ... it’s a matter of the country’s respect and credibility.”