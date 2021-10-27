The V.I. Police Department announced Tuesday that parking restrictions will be in place today in downtown Christiansted.
There will be no parking from midnight to 1 p.m. on Company Street, from the King Cross Street intersection (where Ebbe’s Store is located) west to the Market Street intersection (Sunday Market Square); and on Prince Street from the Queen Street intersection (St. Mary’s School location) north to the King Street intersection (where Zeny’s Restaurant is located). Vehicles found parked on those streets will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Call Anselmo Marshall Command at 340-773-2530 or the Office of the Chief of Police at 340-712-6005 for further information.