MIAMI — Ten people aboard a quarantined cruise ship run by Carnival have tested positive for coronavirus, including one American.
One Filipino crew member, two Australian passengers, three Japanese passengers, one passenger from the U.S. and three passengers from Hong Kong have all tested positive aboard the Diamond Princess. The ship will remained locked down for at least 14 more days in Japan, Princess Cruises said in a statement Tuesday. Japanese health officials held the Diamond Princess ship at the Yokohama port outside Tokyo on Tuesday to inspect all 3,711 people on board because a man tested positive for the virus on Feb. 1 after disembarking in Hong Kong.
The Japanese military has taken the people who have the virus to local hospitals, the company said. Around half of the 2,666 passengers on board the ship are from Japan; 416 are from the U.S.
Nearly 2,000 people are also being held on another cruise ship called World Dream at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal after several crew members reported symptoms associated with the coronavirus. The ship is operated by Genting’s Dream Cruises.
The coronavirus is a respiratory illness that has killed nearly 500 people worldwide and has infected more than 24,000 people across 25 countries, including the United States, since it was first identified in Wuhan, China, about two months ago, the World Health Organization said Wednesday morning. The majority of those who are infected live in China.
Eleven people have fallen ill with the coronavirus in the United States, with 82 still pending testing, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Monday. None of the confirmed cases are in Florida. Princess Cruises, owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp., said water and food will be brought on board the ship as the company complies with the minimum two-week quarantine by Japanese health officials.
“Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to keep all guests comfortable,” the company said in a statement.
